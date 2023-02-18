BEACH-SERVICE

DEAL ISLAND — It’s Sunday morning, and the Bibles are on the dashboard. Disposable Communion cups drop into the consoles and coat pockets. Radios are tuned to 91.1 FM as pickup trucks and minivans weave around piles of oyster shells to claim a spot close to the bandstand. Horns blare and heaters crank as the piano player gets into position.

It’s the call to prayer at Church by the Bay.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription