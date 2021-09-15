A good tortilla is supple, with a velvet-like density if it’s made of corn, or a burnished, silky sheen if it’s molded out of a wheat flour-based dough.
It should curl into a cylinder without tearing or flaking but be tender against the teeth. Once filled, a proper tortilla becomes an edible vessel that complements the flavors it cradles within. In the symphony of a great taco, I think of the tortilla as the bass: a reference point for all of the other ingredients in each bite.
The taco, what we now think of as an emblem of Mexican culture, is an ideal example of what chef and culinary historian Maricel Presilla calls “the Latin penchant for building layers of flavor, instead of trying to fuse flavors into an indivisible whole.”
Whether you get them from a sidewalk stall or taco truck, a chain restaurant or fine-dining table, every taco has multiple components, each adding a note that, eaten together, builds into a pleasing, and sometimes surprising, crescendo of taste and texture.
I was thinking about all of this as I worked on this recipe, for grilled zucchini and corn tacos with refried beans and quick-pickled chiles.
You’re going to need a stack of good tortillas. They can be any kind, though I prefer corn for this taco.
Start by making a small batch of quick-pickled chiles. I suggest Fresno chiles, those small teardrop-shaped red ones, but any fresh chile will work — just be sure to cut it into bite-size pieces or rounds.
While the chiles pickle, make a small batch of refried beans in a pan with some coconut oil, grated onion and garlic, and — this will save you time through the whole recipe — a dash of sazon.
The spice mix popular throughout Latin America — usually composed of some combination of salt, pepper, cumin, oregano and other aromatics — adds bold flavors to the beans as well as to a couple of ears of corn and halved zucchini. Rub the vegetables with some oil and throw them on the grill until they’re tender and lightly charred. Let them cool, and then chop.
Now the fun part: Layering the flavors. Steam or griddle your tortillas until they’re soft and pliable. Add two or three tablespoons of refried beans, spreading them into a thick circle toward the center of each tortilla. Add a large spoonful of chopped vegetables, a few pickled chiles, and, if you’d like, some crumbled or shredded cheese, a squeeze of lime and a few sprigs of cilantro. If you’re serving this to a small crowd, let everyone build their own — layering on more of the flavors they prefer and less of the ones they don’t. That’s part of the art of the taco, too: You can have it any way you like.
