by Aaron Hutcherson
The Washington Post
Store-bought gnocchi is fine, but you deserve better. That's where these soft, pillowy ricotta dumplings come in. I've paired them with a spring-inspired leek and pea sauce that's bright and bursting with flavor thanks to garlic, crushed red pepper flakes and lemon juice.
When it comes to gnocchi, the potato version, originally from northern Italy, is what I've encountered the most. They are wonderful in their own right, but ricotta gnocchi are truly a thing of beauty, with their superior softness and quicker preparation. Potato gnocchi can become gummy if made poorly; ricotta gnocchi are much more forgiving and offer practically guaranteed success.
The ingredients for ricotta gnocchi are pretty standard: ricotta (obviously), egg, Parmesan, flour and salt. Ricotta being a very mild cheese, it needs the Parmesan and salt to make the pasta taste like something. I add in some lemon zest to brighten the gnocchi dough, give it even more oomph and mirror the citrus juice in the accompanying sauce.
Some gnocchi recipes call for a high-quality ricotta that is made from just milk, salt and perhaps an acid or culture, but I only saw the more mass-produced cheese at my usual grocery store when developing this recipe. The difference is that the latter contains stabilizers to trap in water, making it futile and cumbersome to try to drain the cheese to get rid of excess moisture as a number of recipes instruct. So while I'm always an advocate for using the best ingredients you can get your hands on, know that this recipe is designed to work with the most widely accessible of ricottas.
To make the dough, just throw all of the ingredients into a bowl and mix them together until evenly combined. Then, borrowing a tip from the Kitchn, place the dough in the fridge for a quick nap so it becomes slightly easier to handle — just like me when I'm sleep deprived — before rolling and shaping the individual gnocco.
When you're shaping, feel free to use as much flour as you need to keep it from sticking to your counter, and there's no need to worry about overworking the dough and making it tough. Per J. Kenji López-Alt in Serious Eats, "Because of ricotta's high protein and fat content, even with excess flour the dough will have trouble forming gluten, the protein network that can make dough tough to chew." Once formed, just drop the gnocchi into a pot of salted boiling water and they'll be done in no time. It should take just a couple minutes once they float to the surface for them to cook all the way through and transform from pasty blobs to ethereally plush little pasta pillows.
Though the thought of making pasta at home might be daunting to some, after testing this recipe a handful of times (to get it worthy of publication), I can assure you that you will be successful in the end, despite any doubts that might creep up along the way. There's no need to be intimidated — you've got this.
