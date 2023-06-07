food-moore-29d07a68-f331-11ed-bea2-47851b8c7790.jpg

In 2019, when the chef and musician Denai Moore was operating a stall at the London Jerk Festival, a celebration of that cherished Jamaican cooking tradition, people looked askance at her, as if they were wondering what she was even doing there. She was the only vegan vendor that day, hawking her plant-based jerk ribs to stares of bewilderment.

“A lot of people just didn’t get it, or didn’t understand what I would be cooking,” Moore, 29, said one day in April from her home in Margate, the seaside hamlet in southeast England. Perhaps they thought that vegan food was bland by design, that it couldn’t be flavorsome. That the Jamaican food she’d been eating all her life couldn’t possibly be malleable to vegan interpretations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription