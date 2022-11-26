As the temperature continues to drop and the sky darkens, we turn inward and cozy our homes for the frigid nights ahead. Though I fancy myself to be an outdoor person, I relish the time spent indoors with family and friends, or simply a good book, during the winter season.
As the ever-changing world around us causes a redirection of our focus toward the inside, so too can we allow it to serve as the catalyst for attuning ourselves to our own inner essence. The world and its creatures seem to retreat into themselves at this time of year, and, if we pay attention to our instinctive yearnings, we may discover that we contain the innate drive to do so as well.
Like most animals, we are eating a bit more (though of course we, unlike them, can blame it on “the holidays”) and spending less time outdoors. What we have that no other animal does, however, is a consciousness of spirit. While strengthening our bodies to weather the winter, it behooves us to strengthen our souls as well, which, like our physical selves, must stand up to unfavorable conditions.
We are constantly facing the storm of social forces that threaten to knock down the foundation of our soul’s integrity — the bitterness of unredeemed political angst, the coldness of our growing alienation from one another, the howling wind of gossip, the freezing hearts that teach us “what’s mine is mine.”
It is against these forces that we must strengthen our inward selves. Through the changes in the natural world, God is nudging us to do so right now. Turning inward means practicing self-awareness and refocusing upon the eternal values that the Torah and later Biblical wisdom imprints upon our souls.
The natural order of creation, therefore, offers us a spiritual toolbox by which we can bolster our asomatous defenses and experience inner renewal. We then can become, as the solstice arrives and many of us engage in rituals of light, the beacon of God’s light pushing away the cold darkness of winter.
May this season birth blessings of spiritual fortitude for you and yours.
Rabbi Jordan Hersh serves the Beth Sholom Congregation in Frederick. A graduate of the Jewish Theological Seminary, he spent a year with Beth Sholom as a Gladstein Fellow before becoming its full-time rabbi.
