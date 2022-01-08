The following is a listing of upcoming outdoor shows in the Mid-Atlantic area. Outdoor shows are educational and one of the best ways for hands-on experience with the latest sporting equipment as well as a great opportunity locate and meet outfitters for your next adventure.
Plan a day trip to one of the many outdoor expositions found locally and within a few hours of Frederick. I have included contact information for each show, and I encourage readers to visit websites of interest for show coupons, program brochures, senior and youth admission prices, parking information, directions, etc. Be sure to consider any current COVID mandates at the venues you plan to visit.
Jan. 14-16 — Washington Camping RV Expo 2022, Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, Virginia. More than 150 makes and models of recreational vehicles from all the nation’s top manufacturers to choose from. Special factory rebates, financing, and on-the-spot loan approval makes this show a cannot miss for the serious RV enthusiasts. Adult Admission: $10. www.washingtonrvexpo.com/
Jan. 15-16 — Virginia Fly Fishing and Wine Festival, Meadows Event Park, 13111 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, Virginia. This festival is the largest event of its kind in the country, drawing fly anglers from as far away as New York and Georgia. More than 50 on-site exhibitors will have the latest in fly fishing equipment, fly tying and guide services. Beginner to expert anglers will enjoy nonstop lectures on where, when and how to fly fish the Mid-Atlantic and beyond. Virginia wine tastings, microbreweries, local food and live music will also be featured. Adult admission $20. www.vaflyfishingfestival.com/
Jan. 21-23 — West Virginia Hunting &Fishing Show, Coliseum and Convention Center, Charleston, West Virginia. This is the 32nd year that this show has been organized by the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association. With more than 200 booths, this show claims to be one of the best run and more productive shows in the East. This show brings hunters and fishermen into contact with organizations that can provide them with related goods and services. All proceeds except for operating expenses are donated to programs that promote or protect hunting, fishing, wildlife, conservation, and related educational activities. 304-768-9999 Adult admission: $9, www.wvtrophyhunters.com
Jan. 28-30 — The Fly Fishing Show, The New Jersey Convention And Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Ave. Edison, New Jersey. Everything there is to know about fly fishing, featuring fly tiers, writers, instructional classes and seminars and fly-fishing destinations. The exhibit hall is packed with industry manufacturers, the largest dealers, the best guides and lodges in fly fishing, great artists, nearly every fly tying material invented, all the books and DVDs, and all the best rods, reels, lines, waders, and accessories. The Federation of Fly Fishers is pleased to offer FREE fly fishing instruction at the FFF Learning Center located at the FFF booth. Basic fly casting, fly tying, knot tying will be taught throughout the day, every day of the Fly Fishing Show. International Fly Fishing Film Festival — Award-winning films will be shown Friday at 6:30 p.m. Adult admission, cash only at gate — 1-day $18; 2-day $28; 3-day $38. https://flyfishingshow.com/edison-nj/
Jan. 22-23 — Monaghan Fishing Show and Flea Market, 245 West Siddonsburg Road, Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. More than 100 tables of merchandise and displays plus free seminars, fly tying demonstrations, door prizes every hour, new and used fishing and related merchandise, antique fishing and related equipment, boats and boating equipment, tournament information from local, regional and national tournament organizations, guides and charter captains, trout pond with real fishing, and more. Adult admission $4. Phone 717-991-1015. www.monaghanfishingshow.com/
Jan. 29-30 — Fredericksburg Gun Show, Fredericksburg Expo Center, Fredericksburg, Virginia. Promoted by Southeastern Guns & Knives shows. The SGK gun show is an organized and legal event that promotes understanding of the shooting sports, appreciation of American history, and an opportunity to view historic and contemporary weapons. This event that allows participants to view, buy, sell, and trade a wide variety of shooting and sporting products. Admission: $10. https://sgkshows.com/
Jan. 29-30 — Gettysburg Gun Show, Allstar Events Complex, 2638 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Hosted by Eagle Arms sporting shows. 500 tables of rifles, shotguns, handguns, antique firearms, hunting knives, gun parts, ammo and military surplus. Admission: $8. www.eagleshows.com
Jan. 29-30 — Original Lancaster County Gun Show, Solanco Fairgrounds, Quarryville, Pennsylvania. More than one hundred tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzleloaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. Donation: $5. Info, call 717-368-4653.
Jan. 27- 30 — 2022 Icefest, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. 30-plus tons of ice! This much-anticipated winter festival features live ice carving, featuring more than 70 ice sculptures, food vendors, chili cook-off, fireworks on Saturday and so much more! Events include: 40-foot double-wide Ice Slide, Snowfall Ball, Scavenger Hunt, 5K Run, Frozen Flicks and Polar Dunk Plunge. All events are free unless otherwise indicated by a dollar sign ($). www.icefestpa.com/
Feb. 5-13 — Great American Hunting and Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, 2300 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event celebrating hunting, fishing and outdoor traditions that are treasured by millions of Americans and their families. The show features nearly 1,100 exhibitors plus a jam-packed schedule, including concerts, fundraising dinners, speaking events, archery competitions, celebrity appearances, seminars, demonstrations and much more. Adult admission $15 (1-day), $25 (2-day), join NRA and get 1-day free. www.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org/
Feb. 18-20 — 37th Annual Allegheny Sport, Travel and Outdoor Show, Monroeville Convention Center, Monroeville, Pennsylvania. This show is dedicated to hunting, fishing and camping. It features hundreds of state-of-the-art exhibitors, dozens of live demonstrations, and a top-notch line-up of seminar experts. Phone: 216-529-1300 Adult admission: $10. www.sportandtravel.com/
Feb 18-20, 25-27 — Maryland RV Show, Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium, Maryland. The newest motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and tent campers in every price range will be on display. On-site financing and trade-in appraisals. Adult admission: $8. www.mdrv.com/RV-show-RVs-dealer-Maryland-MD-trailer-camper-motorhome.php
Feb. 26 — Saltwater Fishing Expo, Elks Lodge, 2 Pythian Drive, Edgewater, Maryland. Exhibitors will showcase fishing boats, marine equipment, kayaks, speed boats, fishing equipment, to that of fishing rods, and sports fishing accessories associated with this field. Admission: $5.
March 5-6 — The Fly Fishing Show, Lancaster County Convention Center, 3 East Vine Street, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Everything there is to know about fly fishing, featuring fly tiers, writers, instructional classes and seminars and fly-fishing destinations. The exhibit hall is packed with industry manufacturers, the largest dealers, the best guides and lodges in fly fishing, great artists, nearly every fly tying material invented, all the books and DVDs, and all the best rods, reels, lines, waders, and accessories. The Federation of Fly Fishers is pleased to offer FREE fly fishing instruction at the FFF Learning Center located at the FFF booth. Basic fly casting, fly tying, knot tying will be taught throughout the day-every day of the Fly Fishing Show. International Fly Fishing Film Festival — Award-winning films will be shown Saturday at 6 p.m. Adult admission, cash only at gate: 1-day $15; 2-day $25. www.flyfishingshow.com/lancaster-pa/
Mar. 11-13—National Capital Boat Show, Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, Virginia. The National Capital Boat Show is your one-stop shop for the boating season. Stock up on all the essentials and gather amazing ideas for a great time on the water. Find everything you need to hit the water this season at one of the largest boat shows in the region. Shop hundreds of new boats from dealers throughout Virginia and Maryland, including runabouts, saltwater fishing boats, ski boats, pontoons, deck boats, jet boats, jon boats, and PWCs. Adult admission: $10. http://chantillyboatshow.com/
March 19 — Maryland Fly Fishing and Collectable Tackle Show, Towson Maryland. Experience fly fishing through the eyes of professional bamboo/graphite/glass rod builders, classic tackle dealers, national known artist and authors, regional guides, not to mention our local fly shops from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. More than 70 vendors and booths chock-full of everything fly fishing. Adult admission: $10, www.marylandflyfishingshow.com
March 18-20 — Mid-Atlantic RV Expo, Meadows Event Park, 13111 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, Virginia. Recreational vehicle dealers from several states bring tent campers, travel trailers, hi-line motorcoaches, park models, 5th wheels, motorhomes, truck camper and vans in a variety of floor plans to meet every budget and camping style. Adult admission: $10. www.richmondrvexpo.com
March 26-27 — 3rd Annual Maryland Sportsman Show, Howard County Fairgrounds. Over 100 vendors, events and seminars, waterfowl calling competition, cornhole contest, bucks bears & stag scoring, NWTF turkey calling competition and much more! Bring your dog. Check online for ticket prices and info. www.mdsportsmanshow.com
April 21-24 — Bay Bridge Boat Show, Bay Bridge Marina, Stevensville, Maryland. Kick off your boating season at the Bay Bridge Boat Show. The largest spring in-water boat show north of Florida will feature more than 400 powerboats from 7 to 70 feet, including an impressive collection of fishing boats, center consoles, trawlers, express cruisers, pontoon boats, luxury cruisers, jet skis, jet boats, ski boats, bowriders, inflatables, kayaks, SUPs, and canoes. Explore more than 100 exhibitor booths, food court and children’s area. Fun for the whole family. www.annapolisboatshows.com/bay-bridge-boat-show/
April 29 — May 1 — Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show, City Dock, Annapolis, Maryland. See sailboats on display in the water and on land, new and brokerage, including catamarans, monohulls, family cruisers, daysailers, and blue water sailboats. Most sailboats available for immediate sale. Spend your summer sailing into the sunset. www.annapolisboatshows.com/annapolis-spring-sailboat-show/
Contact Dan Neuland at danneuland@verizon.net
