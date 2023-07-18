FOOD-FRUITTART

Top this fruit tart with berries, peaches, plums or any fruit you like. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Peggy Cormary Top this fruit tart with berries, peaches, plums or any fruit you like.

 Photo for The Washington Post by Peggy Cormary

One of the best things about summer is the fruit. The next best thing to eating berries, cherries, peaches, plums, figs and melon fresh? Piling it atop this easy fruit tart.

Traditional French-style fresh-fruit tarts involve a short, sweet crust and vanilla pastry cream filling. They're wonderful but somewhat labor intensive.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription