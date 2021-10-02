WASHINGTON, D.C., (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) recently announced 41 grant awards totaling nearly $11.5 million to clean up and restore polluted waters, enhance fish and wildlife habitat, and increase access to nature throughout the Delaware River watershed. Grantee organizations have committed more than $13.5 million in match, for a total conservation impact of about $25 million.
The grants were awarded through two programs administered by NFWF: the Delaware River Restoration Fund (DRRF), funded by the William Penn Foundation; and the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund (DWCF), funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The awards were granted to projects in Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. In total, the projects will improve more than 12,000 acres through enhanced management, treat polluted runoff using agricultural conservation practices on about 937 acres, restore 585 acres of wetlands, plant nearly 2,000 trees, and establish over 1,500 acres of new public access lands.
The Delaware River watershed covers 13,539 square miles of land and water, running from the Catskills in New York through Pennsylvania and New Jersey, ultimately emptying into the Delaware Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.