The Optimist Club of Frederick held its 14th annual Fish with a Cop program this month at the Camp Airy pond in Thurmont. Twenty-two boys and girls from across Frederick County took part in the program. Officers from Frederick City, the Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, National Resources Police and Thurmont Police departments, participated.
The officers picked up the children from their homes and transported them to the pond. The children were given a Zebco rod and tackle from the Optimist club. The officers as well as club members worked with the kids to help them develop or to further their fishing skills. The main purpose of this program is to encourage the children to enjoy the great outdoors and to give them a positive experience with the police officers.
