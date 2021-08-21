GRUNDY, Va. — A more than $2.2 million grant presented recently by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy's (DMME) Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program will help give the public a new way of viewing elk, bears and other wildlife inhabiting Buchanan County, Virginia.
A chance to view wildlife unique to Southwest Virginia is the goal of the Southwest Virginia Sportsmen and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) through the Ecotourism in Nature's Wonderland project, DWR officials said.
The project was awarded $2,254,750 from the Virginia DMME's Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program to help establish a healthy habitat on 2,500 acres in Buchanan County. The project will turn 350 acres of an historic surface coal mine into a habitat for area wildlife with plants and grasses beneficial to all species that live in this area of Buchanan County, state and federal officials said.
The land is called the Big Fox area along Lee Master Road close to the Russell Fox River, according to Tarah Kesterson, public relations manager for the DMME. The project will take between four to five years to complete.
Elk brought to Buchanan County have been doing well, DWR Elk Project Leader Shannon Bowling told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. There are about 275 elk in the herd now.
"The re-establishment of elk in Central Appalachia has been a major success, in part, due to habitat created from mining processes and the reclamation of the lands used," Bowling said. "This is a win-win-win; for the community, the wildlife and restoration of abandoned mined land features."
The result will be public access to view wildlife such as elk, white tail deer, bear, turkey and hundreds of birds and butterflies, state officials. Hunting opportunities will also be available at a later date, state officials said.
