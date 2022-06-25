The Optimist Club of Frederick held its 13th annual Fish with a Cop program on June 4 at the Camp Airy pond in Thurmont. There were 25 boys and girls from across Frederick County that took part in the program. There were 25 officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Frederick City Police, Brunswick Police and the Maryland Natural Resources Police who participated in the program.
The officers picked up the children from their homes and transported them to the pond in the officer’s police cars. They were then given a Zebco combo rod and reel along with tackle from the Optimist Club. The officers worked with the kids on their fishing skills, along with a better relationship with law enforcement. When the fishing was done, the Optimist Club held a shore lunch, which included fresh fried trout, grilled hot dogs and ice cream sundaes. The officers then took the children back to their homes.
The following sponsors contributed to this program: Giant Food, Wegmans, Weis, Safeway, Costco, The Brotherhood of the Jungle Cock for stocking the pond with trout, Camp Airy for use of their pond and Frederick County elementary schools. Dustin Construction Company made a generous cash donation, which aided in purchasing the fishing equipment for the children. The Optimist Club thanks these sponsors and police officers that volunteered their time, and the children who had a very memorable experience.
The goal of the Fish with a Cop program is to, in a small way, connect children in a positive way with law enforcement and the great outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.