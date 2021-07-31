The Frederick Optimist Club held it’s 12th annual Fish with a Cop program on June 5 at the Camp Airy pond in Thurmont. This year’s program was dedicated to Chief Milton Frech Jr., of the Brunswick Police Department, who passed away this past spring. Frech was so impressed with the program that he and the Brunswick Police Department started their own fishing program for children in the Brunswick area. This year the Optimist program had 29 boys and girls from across Frederick County. There were 26 police officers from law enforcement which included the Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Frederick City Police, Brunswick Police, Thurmont Police and Natural Resource Police that participated in the program. The officers picked up the children from their homes and transported them to the pond in the officer’s police cars. The children were then given a rod and reel along with tackle from the Optimist club. The officers worked with the kids on their fishing skills, along with developing a better relationship with law enforcement. When the fishing was done, the Optimist club held a shore lunch, which included fresh fried trout, grilled hotdogs and ice cream sundaes, and all of the fixings for the children and officers. The officers then took the children back home. The following sponsors contributed to this program: Wegmans, Weis, Costco, The Brotherhood of the Jungle Cock for stocking the pond with trout, Camp Airy for use of their pond, camp director Tim Olson for all his assistance, and Frederick County elementary schools. A special thanks goes out to Dale Kramer Construction Co. for their generous cash donations, which helped in purchasing fishing equipment for the children. Because of these sponsors and police officers that volunteered their time, the children had a very memorable experience. The Optimist Club hopes that in a small way this connects the children in a positive way with law enforcement and the great outdoors.
