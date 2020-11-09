Ashlyn Cooper has always loved finding adventure in the great outdoors. So when Boy Scouts announced it would accept girls, she was all in.
The Oakdale High School student went full throttle, wracking up 48 camping nights, hiking 160 miles, volunteering 200 hours, earning 39 merit badges and attending five summer camps. In less than two years, she also achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the organization's highest rank that culminates in a service project to benefit the community.
Scouts BSA, the new name for the Boy Scouts program, began accepting girls in February 2019 under the parent organization, Boy Scouts of America. Ashlyn signed up right away. Her older brother, Zachary, got his Eagle and she wanted to do the same. Her younger brother, Adam, is in Cub Scouts.
“I always get to hear about all the fun stuff that he got to do in Boy Scouts and I really wanted to be able to do that myself," Ashlyn, 17, said in an interview at her New Market home. “When they said that the girls were allowed to join it, I was like, Yes! Can I join?”
For her Eagle project, Ashlyn designed and built four movable storage units for a charitable health organization in Frederick, which asked to remain anonymous. The storage units will allow the charity to display and transport donations such as food and clothing. Ashlyn, with help from her fellow Scouts and volunteers, put 196.5 hours into the project.
Before she could even begin her project, Ashlyn had to meet a number of prerequisites in a short amount of time and get approval from her troop and council higher-ups. She had two years to make it into the first class of female Eagle Scouts, which required her to earn 21 merit badges and work her way through six ranks — a feat that can take many years. Typically, youth join Boy Scouts at age 11 after completing Cub Scouts and have until 18 to achieve Eagle Scout, but Ashlyn was 15 when she signed on, so she had to work quickly.
“One of the things she wanted to do, right from the beginning, was to get into that first group of Eagle Scouts," her father Jim Cooper said. He is an assistant scoutmaster to Ashlyn's Troop 1268, and scoutmaster to their "linked" boys troop, Troop 268. Ashlyn's mother, Susie Martin-Cooper, is scoutmaster of the girls troop, which has 11 members. The boys troop numbers 30 Scouts. Ashlyn is her troop's first female Eagle Scout.
Both parents expressed pride in their daughter's accomplishment.
“There are several times where I'd have to say, I am not your mom. I am your Scoutmaster," Martin-Cooper said. “I’m very excited that she did it because it was a long haul.”
While it's unknown how many Scouts across the country will be in the first class of female Eagle Scouts, it is clear that Ashlyn will be among a historic group of young women.
There is no official count of female Eagle Scouts yet, according to Aaron Chusid, spokesperson for the National Capital Area Council, which covers the D.C. metro area, including 16 counties in Maryland and Virginia. Chusid was aware of about 10 female Scouts who submitted applications to the council, and he expects 50 by February, when the first class will officially receive their Eagle Scout awards.
"We have just under 1,000 female Scouts BSA members currently enrolled in our council," Chusid wrote in an email. "They are a highly motivated group, so I expect them to exceed the typical 5% rate of Scouts achieving Eagle Scout, but many of them had their plans disrupted when we cancelled camp and other programs this year."
When the pandemic touched down in Frederick County, Ashlyn had to adapt her Eagle plans. To build the storage units, volunteers worked in two-hour shifts with an hour break between for sanitizing, Ashlyn said, and she had to limit the number of people working together. Preparing to execute the project took longer than the build process, which occurred during one weekend in June.
Leading up to the project, Ashlyn earned merit badges to meet the prerequisite requirements. Although her troop's plans went awry due to COVID-19, they were still able to earn some badges through virtual meetings or socially distanced activities. Jim Cooper felt the pandemic actually allowed their family to participate in scouting activities they wouldn't normally get to do because of a packed schedule.
“This spring, when we were on lockdown, and about the only thing you could do was go out for a walk, her and I did the hiking merit badge," he said. “That was something that we could have never done without COVID because we would have been so busy with all of these events that you could have never gotten the time in."
The Scouts took themselves camping when the BSA camp they intended to visit was canceled, Jim Cooper said, embarking on hikes and a canoe trip. One of Ashlyn's favorite adventures was accomplishing the search and rescue merit badge. One of the Scout parents, who works in search and rescue, allowed the children to run through training exercises with canines in mid-July, near Walkersville. The dogs searched for pieces of cadavers and for Scouts hiding in the area. Ashlyn ran the radio and gave directions to different teams. Another fond scouting memory, before the pandemic, was taking a tour of the U.S. Supreme Court and meeting Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in April 2019.
Looking forward, Ashlyn plans to continue earning merit badges. Her goal is 60, which is partially motivated by a desire to out-do her male cousins. For every five additional badges she earns, Ashlyn will receive an Eagle Palm, an added credential to Eagle Scout. She also plans to serve as her troop's junior assistant scoutmaster to hone her leadership skills.
Ashlyn's love for scouting does not end with Scouts BSA, though. She's achieved Bronze and Silver awards in Girl Scouts and hopes to go for the Gold Award, the equivalent of achieving Eagle Scout.
Ashlyn encourages others to aim to be an Eagle Scout.
“It's going to be a lot of work, but it is totally worth it," she said. "It'll make you a better version of you that you didn't know you could be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.