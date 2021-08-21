CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Aug. 12 to approve actions designed to ultimately lead to the construction of a river park in Cumberland in the coming years.
The proposed attraction, once complete, is expected to include docks for kayaks and canoes, a whitewater course, viewing area and walking trail on the North Branch of the Potomac River behind Canal Place.
Commissioners Jake Shade, Creade Brodie Jr. and Dave Caporale voted to move forward on the project with two actions. They voted to establish a working relationship with all the parties involved as well as voting to authorize payment of a quarter of the $60,000 salary for William Atkinson, a local resident hired as the lead consultant on the project.
Officials say the addition of the river park would complement the Great Allegheny Passage and C&O Canal Towpath, which run adjacent to the river at the location.
The commissioners also voted to authorize a memorandum of understanding between the county, city of Cumberland, CPPDA, and Water and Land Solutions, LLC that allows the entities to cooperate to move the project forward. Water and Land Solutions will lead in securing environmental mitigation credits to help finance the project. In its completed state, the cost is likely to reach $30 million. The project is still in the planning and fundraising phase.
The project is likely to include partial removal of the industrial dam located at the site. In addition, a fish ladder would be installed to allow for the migration of native fish species.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.