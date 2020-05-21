As warm spring weather continues, state police and their partners warned Appalachian Trail hikers not to disregard parking restrictions near the trailhead on U.S. 40.
The specific area, located from the road shoulders approaching the parking area on U.S. 40 just west of Canada Hill Road approaching the Washington County line, is a place where hikers often park and block the view of motorists attempting to turn from Canada Hill onto U.S. 40, said Lt. Wayne Wachsmuth, commander of the Frederick barracks of the Maryland State Police.
The problem is especially bad this year, as many residents area eager to find outdoor activities after gradual easing of several months under a statewide stay at home order, but the problem is far from unusual.
"We see it every year," Wachsmuth said earlier this week. "Once the pull-off parking area fills up, people begin parking along the shoulders. State Highway [Administration] actually extended the [parking area] area last year, but it just keeps filling up and people continue parking illegally despite all of the signage they have posted up there."
Having exhausted its other resources, state police and Natural Resource Police will be regularly enforcing the no parking zone in the area beginning this Memorial Day weekend and, when necessary, issuing $60 parking violations to trail visitors parked illegally, according to a state police press release. The enforcement will continue every weekend through the peak summer months.
"We’ll be up there with Natural Resource Police probably until at least June or so," Wachsmuth said.
Residents who wish to avoid a fine were encouraged to arrive early to secure a legal parking space or pay to park in the neighboring Greenbrier State Park adjacent to the Appalachian Trail.
