Kaitlyn Johnson, a fifth grader at Wolfsville Elementary School, was recently selected as one of three winners for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ annual Arbor Day Poster Contest. This year’s theme was “Trees are terrific and forests products are too.”
After researching for the project, Kaitlyn discovered the many uses of forest products and shared with her class mates that “… tree products are in everything — from ice cream to nail polish!” The winning posters are displayed on the DNR’s website (https://dnr.maryland.gov/Forests/Pages/Arbor-Day-Poster-Contest.aspx).
Kaitlyn donated her award to her school. Together with her classmates and representatives of the Frederick County Forestry Board, she planted her award on the school’s grounds. All fifth graders worked together to plant a swamp white oak, sugar maple, pitch pine, flowering dogwood, eastern hop hornbeam, arrow-wood viburnum, sweet spire, winterberry holly, witch hazel, and hazelnut, which were donated by Tree-Mendous, another program of the Maryland Forest Service.
As representatives of the Forestry Board helped the children, DNR Forester and secretary of the Frederick County Forestry Board Mike Kay inspected trees that he had planted together with another veteran of the board, Tom Anderson, nearly 30 years ago.
Wolfsville Elementary is one of Frederick’s nine nationally recognized Maryland Green Schools.
To learn more about the Forestry Board programs and resources, visit frederick.forestryboard.org.
