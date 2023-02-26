On-The-Money-NerdWallet-Resort-Fees-Worth

Guests are are shown in one of the many pools at the Grand Wailea Resort, Feb. 6, 2006, in Wailea, Maui, Hawaii. Resort fees that aren’t advertised as part of the room rate of a hotel stay can surprise many travelers when they see the final price. Some hotels say the separate fees help cover the costs of valuable amenities like classes or equipment rentals. Those fees may even encourage guests to use these amenities. But the government says resort fees are a play for profit because they reduce the commissions resorts must pay travel agents based on nightly rates and resorts aren’t being transparent enough about the added fees when travelers are trying to book.

 AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File

The Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, a Hyatt resort on 15 beachfront acres in Hawaii, is far from a place to sleep. There are multiple pools, including a lagoon and three infinity pools. As part of the resort fee, you can also take a stand-up paddleboarding course, use the resort's snorkel equipment and GoPro action camera and maybe even learn ukulele, hula or mixology.

It's all marketed as complimentary — but it's only sort of so. Andaz Maui is one of what the American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates is 6% of all hotels that charge a resort fee. These fees run between $20 and $50 per night — and they've become one of the most controversial issues in the travel industry.

