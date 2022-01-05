The National Park Service invites public review of a proposal to improve the trail system at Catoctin Mountain Park, Thurmont. Interested persons can review an Environmental Assessment for the project and submit comments from Jan. 5 through Feb. 3.
CMP currently has 25 miles of developed trails which provide several scenic viewpoints, universally accessible trails and six miles of horseback riding trails. A number of the park’s trails were designed as part of the park’s original master plan and built by the Civilian Conservation Corps and Works Progress Administration crews in the 1930s and 1940s.
A comprehensive trail system plan would provide park managers with a long-term management framework to: Manage and maintain existing trails, add new trails and access points, provide more connected and looped trail experiences, close or realign existing trails, create trails that are accessible to visitors with disabilities, consider allowing use of bicycles on an administrative road, improve vehicle and pedestrian circulation within the park, create connections to local, regional and national trail systems including the Appalachian Trail, improve and add parking areas, and designate a Fly Fishing Heritage Trail.
To provide comments online or find additional information on the project, visit the NPS planning website at: parkplanning.nps.gov/cato_trailplan. Or mail your comments, make sure they are postmarked by Feb. 3, 2022, to: Superintendent, Attn: Comprehensive Trail System Plan, 6602 Foxville Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
