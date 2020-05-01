In his first time leaving the White House in more than a month, President Donald Trump is set to travel to Camp David Friday, meaning portions of Catoctin Mountain Park will temporarily close.
The portions of Catoctin Mountain Park will close as of 2 p.m. Friday, and last until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Park Central Road will be closed between the Thurmont Vista parking lot and the Camp Greentop entrance. Md. 77, which serves as the primary access route to the park, will be closed and detoured between Catoctin Hollow Road and Stottlemeyer Road due to culvert repairs. A map showing the established detour is available at https://www.nps.gov/cato/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.
Limited parking on the west side of the park is available at Camp Round Meadow, Chestnut Picnic Area and Owens Creek Picnic Area.
Trump's visit was announced Thursday night in his daily schedule, though it's not clear how long he will stay.
(16) comments
Get the hazmat team up there for a full de-fumigation.
I thought I smelled something
Awesome. Always an honor, for the President to visit Frederick County. Other commenter, talk to your Psychiatrist, maybe can help your negativity...
Well. We are downwind.
Nice weather this weekend, one of the few things left to do locally is go hiking in this park, but the loser in chief has to come screw it all up. Par for the course.
Well why don't you just hike your little self up there and tell him so? I'm sure he'll apologize and head right back to D.C. just for you.
The orange turd is not welcome here, he should be at the WH hard at work trying to figure out how to solve the mess he's caused.
Vodalone - that cuts both ways. Imagine if someone had posted this during the previous administration? The brown turd in not welcome here. He should be at the WH hard at work trying to figure how to solve the mess he and Joe caused.
Hate destroys the vessel it's carried in and it is slowly destroying the left.
You are wrong vodalone, the president is welcome here by many. Just because you hate him doesn't mean everyone does. And, FYI, any president can conduct business and fulfill his duties from Camp David just as easily as he can from the White House. I suggest you read bosco's last line because it certainly pertains to you.
“Portions of the park” will be closed. *Not* the entire park. That has been the practice since ... forever.
Yep, "portions of Catoctin Mountain Park will temporarily close." It's right there in black and white. You see it and I see it, but some people allow their hatred to blind them to where they can't see it. They would rather just spew that hatred and make fools of themselves for missing the obvious.
The portion of the road which will be closed is adjacent to where most of the parking is. You can't park on the shoulder since there is no shoulder in nearly the entire area.
Any reason why you can't just park at the Visitors Center and hike from there?
Vodafone- Just curious, what mess did the President cause?
Vodalone - dern autocorrect
Vodalone - Exactly what mess did the President cause?
