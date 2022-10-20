A monument at Frederick's Culler Lake to one of Frederick County's best-known sportsmen is one step closer to happening, after a vote Thursday night by the city's aldermen.
The aldermen voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the group Friends of Lefty Kreh to install and accept a sculpture to honor the Frederick native.
The bronze sculpture will be placed in the water at the northeast corner of Culler Lake, with an accompanying wayside exhibit to tell the story of Kreh's career.
Occasional fly-casting clinics will be held for children and adults to help advance Kreh's legacy as a master fly caster.
Bernard Kreh, whose 2018 obituary in The New York Times described him as “one of the pre-eminent sport fishermen of his time,” graduated from Frederick High School in 1942.
After serving in the Army during World War II, he returned to Frederick to work at what later became Fort Detrick.
He was an outdoors columnist for The Frederick News-Post and the outdoors editor for The Baltimore Sun.
He was inducted into both the Freshwater Fishing and the International Game Fish Association halls of fame, and Fly Fisherman magazine hailed him as “fly fishing’s greatest ambassador.”
Alderman Kelly Russell said learning about Kreh's legacy has been eye-opening, and she looks forward to the completion of the project.
