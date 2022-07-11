The city of Frederick officials are reminding people that fishing is not allowed in some parts of Carroll Creek.
Fishing is prohibited between the brick bridge to the north of the William R. Diggs Memorial Swimming Pool and the East Patrick Street Station, at the spot where the creek intersects with East Patrick Street, according to a release from the city.
Areas where fishing is allowed require a fishing license for anyone age 16 or older, obtained through the Department of Natural Resources.
Culler Lake and other parts of Carroll Creek are open for fishing with a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.