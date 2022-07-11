Culler Lake Fishing
Gerald Wisneski, of Frederick, fishes from the banks of Culler Lake Monday afternoon. Wisneski, who is a licensed fisherman, said he catches and releases any fish he brings in. The city of Frederick is reminding people that fishing is not allowed in some parts of Carroll Creek. Fishing is prohibited between the brick bridge to the north of the William R. Diggs Memorial Swimming Pool and the East Patrick Street Station, at the spot where the creek intersects with East Patrick Street, according to a release from the city. Areas where fishing is allowed require a fishing license for anyone age 16 or older, obtained through the Department of Natural Resources. Culler Lake and other parts of Carroll Creek are open for fishing with a license.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

