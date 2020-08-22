Hunter Education Classes
Register at www.dnr.state.md.us. Must attend all classes in a session to pass. Under age 14 must be accompanied by a participating adult. Free. For general information, call DNR at 410-643-8502. Online education classes also available. For more information on each class and to register, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
THE MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES RESUMES TRADITIONAL, IN-PERSON HUNTER EDUCATION CLASSES SEPT. 1. Potential hunter education students are encouraged to take the online field of study course, which combined with the field day workshop will satisfy the hunter education requirement.
Burkittsville Ruritan — 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1, 3, 4 and 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 5.
Mount Airy IWLA — 6642 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 11 and 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12.
South Mountain Rod & Gun Club — 23523 Foxville Road, Smithsburg, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 6 and 8.
Mount Airy IWLA — 6642 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 9 and 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10.
Mount Airy IWLA — 6642 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 6 and 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7.
Post outdoor events to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar or email items for Compass to sguynn@newspost.com. Items submitted for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.