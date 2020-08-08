Editor’s Note: Please check with the sponsoring organization to see if the event is still taking place.
Hunter Education Classes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources resumes traditional, in-person hunter education classes Sept. 1. Potential hunter education students are encouraged to take the online field of study course, which combined with the field day workshop will satisfy the hunter education requirement.
Register at www.dnr.state.md.us. Must attend all classes in a session to pass. Under age 14 must be accompanied by a participating adult. Free. For general information, call DNR at 410-643-8502. Online education classes also available. For more information on each class and to register, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Mount Airy IWLA — 6642 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 11 and 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12.
South Mountain Rod & Gun Club — 23523 Foxville Road, Smithsburg, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 6 and 8.
Mount Airy IWLA — 6642 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 9 and 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10.
Mount Airy IWLA — 6642 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 6 and 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7.
Club meetingsPotomac Valley Fly Fishers Monthly Virtual Meeting Via Zoom — meets the second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m. at Tuscarora High School, Room A170, 5312 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Open to all. contact@potomacvalleyflyfishers.club or www.potomacvalleyflyfishers.club.
Frederick Saltwater Anglers Meeting — 6p.m. second Wednesday of the month, Frederick Elks Club, 289 Willowdale Drive, Frederick. Speakers and vendors. Meetings open to the public.
Post outdoor events to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Email items for Compass to sguynn@newspost.com. Items submitted for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
