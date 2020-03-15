For kids and families
Leave No Trace Camping Skills — 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Fountain Rock Park, 8511 Nature Center Place, Walkersville. Topics include proper camping gear and equipment for light hiking and camping trips. Ages 10 to 16. $15. www.recreater.com.
Spring Peeper Hike — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cool Spring Preserve, 1469 Lloyd Road, Charles Town, West Virginia. Tiny frogs with a big sound. $15 per carload. www.potomacaudubon.org.
Birding
Third Wednesday Bird Walk — 7 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Cool Spring Preserve, 1469 Lloyd Road, Charles Town, West Virginia. With the Potomac Valley Audubon Society. Register at www.potomacaudubon.org.
Beginner Bird Walk — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Catoctin Creek Park, 2929 Sumantown Road, Middletown. Family-friendly. BYO binoculars, rain or shine. $5, all ages. www.recreater.com.
Hikes
Thurston Griggs Trail to Greenbrier Lake — Wednesday, with the Mountain Club of Md. 13-mile out-and-back hike, rugged trail. Bring your lunch. Details at 410-747-2868.
Hunter Education Classes
Register at www.dnr.state.md.us. Must attend all classes in a session to pass. Under age 14 must be accompanied by a participating adult. Free. For general information, call DNR at 410-643-8502. Online education classes also available. For more information on each class and to register, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Middletown Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Building — 1 Firemans Way, Middletown. 6 to 9 p.m., March 23, 24 and 26; 8 a.m. to noon March 28.
Catoctin Fish & Game Club — 10219 Clark Road, Myersville. 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 31, April 1 and 2, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 4.
Mount Airy IWLA — 6642 Woodville Road, Mount Airy. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 1, 3 and 6, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 4, registration full, wait list only.
Other activities
Sportsmans’ Dinner Raffle — 5 p.m. March 28, Winfield & Community Volunteer Fire Co., 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food, beer, drinks, raffles, cash and firearms giveaway. Firearms supplied by Stateline Gun Exchange. $35 person. 443-789-6901.
PVFF Beginners Fly Tying Class — 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Provides basic fly-tying instruction for those who have never tied an artificial fly. It will also provide a series of progressive tying instruction sessions for more-experienced tiers who have good basic technique, but wish to broaden their fly tying skills. www.potomacvalleyflyfishers.club.
PVFF Advanced Fly Tying Class — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Art Overcash will teach the Conewago Wooly Bear, a fly that he designed. Materials and hooks provided. 240-429-2990 or www.potomacvalleyflyfishers.club.
PVFF Fly Tying Roundtable — 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Room 109, Frederick. All materials will be supplied. Equipment provided or bring your own fly-tying hardware. www.potomacvalleyflyfishers.club.
Post outdoor events to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Email items for Compass to sguynn@newspost.com. Items submitted for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
