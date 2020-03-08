Other activities
”It’s All About the Forest” Workshop — Saturday, Wesley Freedom UMC, 961 Johnsville Road, Sykesville. Leading federal, state, and local experts will discuss trees, woodland, wildlife, streams, and climate change. Register by March 6. Proceeds will help send Md. high school students to the 2020 Natural Resources Careers Camp. $50. 410-848-9290 or www.carrollcountyforestryboard.org.
Sportsmans’ Dinner Raffle — 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28, Winfield & Community Volunteer Fire Co., 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food, beer, drinks, raffles, Lucky Loser, cash and firearms giveaway. Firearms supplied by Stateline Gun Exchange. $35 person. 443-789-6901.
Club meetings
Potomac Valley Audubon Society Meeting — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, West Virginia. Presented by Dr. Lisa La Civita whose research focused on amphibian monitoring in Frederick County, Virginia, and the correlation between amphibian presence and watershed integrity. She will discuss her investigation and citizen science opportunities. Free. 681-252-1387 or www.potomacaudubon.org.
