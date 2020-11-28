Hikes
Mid-Day Hike: Annapolis Rocks/Black Rock Cliffs — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 2, meet at the trailhead, details emailed to participants before program start. On the AT, 8 mile in-and-out hike, one of the most popular in Md. Ages 18 and up. $5 person. Registration required. www.recreater.com.
Mid-Day Hike: Weverton Heights to Ed Garvey Shelter — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Dec. 9, meet at the trailhead, details emailed to participants before program start. On the AT, 6.5 mile in-and-out hike, one of the most popular in Md. Ages 18 and up. $5 person. Registration required. www.recreater.com.
Other activities
Wild Birds in Winter — 6 p.m. Dec. 10. A Wild Acres event, learn about local birds that visit backyards in winter and ways to create wildlife-friendly habitat for birds and other wildlife. Free, but registration is required; meeting will be recorded. www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Owl-some Owls of Maryland — 6 p.m. Jan. 6. A Wild Acres event, learn about the eight species of owls documented in Maryland, diversity of owls around the world, and how to make your backyard owl-friendly. Free, but registration is required; meeting will be recorded. www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Email items for Compass to sguynn@newspost.com. Items submitted for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
