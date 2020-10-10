For kids and families
Scout Merit Badge: Nature — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17, Fountain Rock Park, Walkersville. For ages 12 to 17. Hands-on activities. BYO lunch. $20. Must pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Birding
Birding at Soldiers Delight NEA — 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 17, 5344 Deer Park Road, Owings Mills. Meet at the overlook parking lot. RSVP to attend. 443-280-2480. www.carrollcountybirdclub.com.
Beginner Bird Walk — 9:30 a.m. Oct. 17, Catoctin Creek Park, 2929 Sumantown Road, Middletown. For all ages. Learn tips for identifying common birds. Rain or shine. $5. Must pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Hikes
Yoga for Hikers — 5:15 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 29, Catoctin Creek Park, 2929 Sumantown Road, Middletown. $5 per session. Must pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Hiking the Markers of the C&O Canal — 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Lander to Brunswick on Oct. 14; Brunswick to Harpers Ferry on Oct. 28. $38 per hike or $10 for the series. Must pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Mid-Day Hike: Catoctin Mountain Extended Loop — 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21. 8.5-mile loop hike with a 1,700-foot elevation gain. Combination of the three major loops in Catoctin Mountain Park. Fast-paced hike with some steep sections of trail. $5. Must pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Hunter Education Classes
Register at www.dnr.state.md.us. Must attend all classes in a session to pass. Under age 14 must be accompanied by a participating adult. Free. For general information, call DNR at 410-643-8502. Online education classes also available. For the full schedule or more information on each class and to register, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Mount Airy IWLA — 6642 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, (wait list) 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 6 and 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7.
Other activities
Autumn Nature Journaling — 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 17, at a residential native meadow near Shepherdstown, W.Va. Local artist Joy Bridy leads. Record observations in words and images. Free. Pre-registration is required. www.potomacaudubon.org or 681-252-1387.
Autumn Tree Identification Field Trip — 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 24, Ferry Hill Place, Md. 34 east of the Rumsey Bridge across the Potomac River, Shepherdstown, W.Va. Retired West Virginia state forester Herb Peddicord will lead the trip. Free. Pre-registration required. www.potomacaudubon.org or adultprograms@potomacaudubon.org.
Club meetings
Potomac Valley Audubon Society Meeting — 7 p.m. Oct. 14, via Zoom. Program on “Land Based Aquaculture Research, with Christine Lepine, of the Conservation Fund’s Freshwater Institute. Topics to include international research, brown and rainbow trout restocking in support of Md. DNR’s recreational fishing program, and brook trout research with W.Va. DNR. Free. Pre-register for Zoom link. www.potomacaudubon.org or 681-252-1387.
Email items for Compass to sguynn@newspost.com. Items submitted for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
