Hunter Education Classes
Register at www.dnr.state.md.us. Must attend all classes in a session to pass. Under age 14 must be accompanied by a participating adult. Free. For general information, call DNR at 410-643-8502. Online education classes also available. For the full schedule or more information on each class and to register, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Mount Airy IWLA — 6642 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, (wait list) 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 6 and 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7.
Other activities
Beneficial Bats — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Celebrate bat week by learning about the importance of bats, species found around the world and in Maryland. Live transcript will be available via a speech-to-text program. A Wild Acres event. Free, pre-registration required, email Kerry.wixted@maryland.gov.
For Goodness’ Snakes — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Learn the basics about snake biology, why we should care about snakes and about species that call Maryland home. $5, registration required at activemontgomery.com, program 88837. A Wild Acres event.
Managing Deer in the Landscape — Nov. 12, time TBD, with Brian Eyler, Deer Project leader. Learn about the biology of deer, how they are managed by wildlife professionals and more. A live transcript will be available via a speech to text program. A Wild Acres event. Free, but pre-registration required. kerry.wixted@maryland.gov.
Email items for Compass to sguynn@newspost.com. Items submitted for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
