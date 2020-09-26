For kids and families
Preschool Fall Hike — 1 p.m. Oct. 1, Catoctin Creek Park, 2929 Sumantown Road, Middletown. On the park trails. $5 per parent/child pair. Must pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Scout Merit Badge: Fish & Wildlife — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3, Fountain Rock Park, Walkersville. For ages 12 to 17. Study local fish and wildlife with the merit badge course. BYO lunch. $20. Must pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Birding
Frederick Bird Club Meeting Via Zoom — 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Topic TBD. www.mdbirds.org.
Birding at Liberty Watershed — 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 3, Bollinger Mill Road, Finksburg; with the Carroll County Bird Club. RSVP required, 410-795-3117. www.carrollcountybirdclub.com.
Hikes
Yoga for Hikers — 5:15 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 29, Catoctin Creek Park, 2929 Sumantown Road, Middletown. $5 per session. Must pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Hiking the Markers of the C&O Canal — 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Nolands Ferry to Point of Rocks on Sept. 30; Lander to Brunswick on Oct. 14; Brunswick to Harpers Ferry on Oct. 28. $38 per hike or $10 for the series. Must pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Mid-Day Hike: Antietam Burnside Bridge — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23. 4.5-mile figure-8 loop hike that crosses Burnside Bridge and follows Antietam Creek along the battlefield. BYO water, snacks. Fast-paced hike. Ages 18 and older. $5. Must pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Hunter Education Classes
Register at www.dnr.state.md.us. Must attend all classes in a session to pass. Under age 14 must be accompanied by a participating adult. Free. For general information, call DNR at 410-643-8502. Online education classes also available. For the full schedule or more information on each class and to register, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
South Mountain Rod & Gun Club — 23523 Foxville Road, Smithsburg, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 6 and 8.
Mount Airy IWLA — 6642 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 9 and 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10.
Thurmont Sportsman Conservation Club — 11617 Hunt Club Road, Thurmont, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7, 8 and 9, and 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 10.
Mount Airy IWLA — 6642 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, (wait list) 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 6 and 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7.
