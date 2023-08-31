Frederick County's Division of Planning and Permitting is seeking public input through in-person meetings and an online survey on the feasibility a pedestrian-bicycle connection trail between Middletown and Myersville.
Community members are invited to give feedback in person on the following days:
- Sept. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Middletown Town Hall at 31 West Main St.
- Sept. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Myersville Community Library at 8 Harp Place
The Division of Planning and Permitting's feasibility study aims to give the community "more opportunities to access healthy recreation and alternative transportation options," according to a county news release.
The study is looking at how to create a long, continuous trail from Middletown to Myersville without significant land-use impacts, according to the release. To do this, the study will look at multiple alternative routes that could be connected to create the continuous path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.