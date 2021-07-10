SEATTLE (AP) — Wildlife officials in Washington state have confirmed wild deer are suffering from an animal disease on the San Juan Islands after several residents reported dozens of strange deer deaths recently.
Dr. Kristin Mansfield, a veterinarian for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the disease was identified as adenovirus hemorrhagic disease, The Seattle Times reported.
Residents reported more than 50 dead deer to state and local wildlife officials since early May. Resident Aimee Beveridge told The Seattle Times that she discovered three deer in as many weeks on her 10-acre property.
The disease, which was first discovered in California in 1993, poses no risk to humans. But officials said the way it spreads has been compared to how the coronavirus spreads among humans.
Mansfield said the virus “causes the blood vessels to become very leaky” and fills the animals’ lungs with fluid. She said it is “very contagious,” spread by direct contact between deer and through the air.
Infected deer can have bloody diarrhea or frothing at the mouth. There is no treatment or cure. Before this year, the disease had been seen in Washington just once in 2017.
, when about a dozen animals fell ill near Goldendale in Klickitat County, she said.
