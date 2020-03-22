Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources are taking proactive steps to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Maryland. The DNR will remain operational as of March 13, but is implementing changes to certain department activities, customer service functions and scheduled events to minimize the spread of the virus.
Grace period extended to all Maryland license holders
Gov. Hogan has issued an executive order related to licenses, permits, registrations and other authorizations that may be expiring or up for renewal during the state of emergency. The executive order immediately grants a grace period of 30 days after the date of termination of the state of emergency. This includes items processed at DNR Licensing Service Centers. By reducing the number of people at service centers, it greatly reduces the possibility of spreading the virus. With that in mind, customers are encouraged to take advantage of this grace period.
Additionally, the online COMPASS portal provides 24/7 self-service access to the entire product catalog of recreational licenses, permits and stamps; off-road vehicle registrations; magazine subscriptions; and donation options in support of DNR programs.
State parks taking precautions
The DNR and Maryland State Parks are enacting enhanced measures to mitigate the risk of contact with the COVID-19 virus. This includes enhanced cleaning protocols at state park public facilities, restrooms, ranger stations, nature centers and other public buildings. Additionally, in accordance with the governor’s executive order, all events and gatherings of groups larger than 50 people are canceled and restricting access by the public to certain park buildings and facilities. Park patrons are encouraged to check the individual website page of their favorite park for updates.
Hunting education classes
The Maryland Natural Resources Police are suspending traditional, in-person classroom hunting education courses until further notice. Potential hunter education students are encouraged to take the online field of study course, which combined with the field day workshop will satisfy the hunter education requirement.
For all information regarding DNR activities, customer service functions and scheduled events, check our website, social media accounts and online calendar.
