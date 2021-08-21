The Maryland Department of Natural Resources seeks committee members for its newly created Coldwater Fisheries Advisory Committee. While DNR has numerous successes in establishing multiple premier trout fisheries, creating and maintaining a robust stocking program and protecting some of the country's most unique brook trout fisheries in the east, multiple challenges still remain in addressing habitat loss and degradation, as well as climate change. The committee's purpose is to provide the commission with advice specifically on coldwater fisheries matters, such as trout stocking practices and habitat protection and restoration. Plans are for the committee to meet four times a year. For more information, contact Tony Prochaska at tony.prochaska@maryland.gov. Deadline is Aug. 31.

