Fall migration is underway, when billions of birds fly southward to warmer climates along the Atlantic Flyway, a migratory route starting in Greenland and extending down into South America and the Caribbean. Activity in the Mid-Atlantic region peaks in September and October, though flocks of winged travelers continue to pass through into winter. Because many of the birds are not native to the area, this autumnal commute marks a rare chance to see such a wide variety at once.

To get the most out of your birding expedition, you need two pieces of equipment: a good pair of binoculars and a guide to help identify the species you’re seeing. If you prefer books, “The Sibley Field Guide to Birds of Eastern North America” and the “Kaufman Field Guide to Birds of North America” are both highly esteemed among birders. Beginners may be best served, however, by downloading the Merlin app, which allows users to identify birds by taking a picture or recording a sample of their birdsong.

