Fall migration is underway, when billions of birds fly southward to warmer climates along the Atlantic Flyway, a migratory route starting in Greenland and extending down into South America and the Caribbean. Activity in the Mid-Atlantic region peaks in September and October, though flocks of winged travelers continue to pass through into winter. Because many of the birds are not native to the area, this autumnal commute marks a rare chance to see such a wide variety at once.
To get the most out of your birding expedition, you need two pieces of equipment: a good pair of binoculars and a guide to help identify the species you’re seeing. If you prefer books, “The Sibley Field Guide to Birds of Eastern North America” and the “Kaufman Field Guide to Birds of North America” are both highly esteemed among birders. Beginners may be best served, however, by downloading the Merlin app, which allows users to identify birds by taking a picture or recording a sample of their birdsong.
Here are eight spots across the region that are renowned for their bounty of birds.
ROCK CREEK PARK
The large field dominating the corner of Military Road NW and Glover Road NW in the heart of the park is a favored pit stop along the flyway. Expect to spot a variety of warblers — such as yellow-rumped warblers and black-throated blue warblers — as well as a selection of vireos, including red-eyed vireos and blue-headed vireos. Seth Horstmeyer, a D.C.-based bird photographer who posts many of his pictures to his Instagram @horstmeyerseth, likes the contrast between the grassy expanse and the surrounding woodlands. “There are birds throughout the forest, so the open tree line makes it easier to spot them,” he says.
Open daily, sunrise to sunset. Field in Rock Creek Park is at the intersection of Military Road NW and Glover Road NW. 202-895-6000. Free.
TURKEY POINT AT ELK NECK STATE PARK
Situated at the top of the Chesapeake Bay, this peninsula juts out between the North East and the Elk rivers. More than 220 species of birds have been recorded there, but bird nerds often go just to see birds of prey. Common sightings include bald eagles, ospreys and a variety of hawks, such as sharp-shinned hawks, cooper’s hawks and red-shouldered hawks. If you’re lucky, you might spot a golden eagle, northern goshawk, peregrine falcon or a merlin.
Open daily, sunrise to sunset. 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East. 410-287-5333. Free.
OCCOQUAN BAY NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE
A verdant blend of wetlands, woodlands and grasslands spread across more than 640 acres and perched at the convergence of the Potomac and Occoquan rivers, this onetime military research facility is a favorite rest stop and habitat for a bounty of birds. Bill Williams, president of the Virginia Society of Ornithology, recommends it for waterfowl and shorebirds, as well as various warblers and vireos. Keep your head on a swivel for a flash of color, and you just might see a yellow-billed cuckoo, green heron or red-headed woodpecker.
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Sept. 30; open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 through March 31. 14050 Dawson Beach Road, Woodbridge, Va. 703-490-4979. Free.
VIOLETTES LOCK (LOCK 23) ON THE C&O CANAL
This picturesque stretch of the canal is one of Montgomery County’s primo birding spots, with more than 270 species documented there. The waterway is complemented by the forested banks, so winged commuters have plenty of roosting options. In the fall, there’s a chance you’ll peep various warblers — including prothonotary warblers, blue-winged warblers and chestnut-sided warblers — alongside waterfowl, such as wood ducks and Canada geese, and a plethora of vireos, such as white-eyed vireos and warbling vireos.
Open daily, sunrise to sunset. Violettes Lock Road, Darnestown. 301-739-4200. Free.
HUNTLEY MEADOWS PARK
The 1,500-plus-acre park with sprawling wetlands is one of Williams’s favorites. From the comfort of the wooden boardwalks weaving across the marshy terrain and an observation tower, birders can spot vireos, sparrows and warblers, as well as raptors, such as red-shouldered hawks and bald eagles. Herons and egrets also come through, so keep your eyes peeled for green herons, little blue herons, great egrets and snowy egrets.
Grounds open daily, dawn to dusk. 3701 Lockheed Blvd., Alexandria, Va. 703-768-2525. Free.
HAWK MOUNTAIN SANCTUARY
Birders consider this one of the premier destinations on the East Coast for watching raptors (hawks, eagles, falcons and vultures), which follow mountain ridges as they head south. Roughly 18,000 of the majestic birds pass through the sanctuary every fall, with as many as 3,000 visiting in a single day. Depending on when you go, you can expect to see bald eagles, northern harriers, black vultures or American kestrels. Keep your fingers crossed for a blustery day, because birds will ride the winds from morning till evening, offering visitors lots of chances to marvel.
Open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1700 Hawk Mountain Road, Kempton, Pa. 610-756-6961. Adults, $10; seniors 65 and up, $7; ages 6 to 12, $5; 5 and younger, free.
CHINCOTEAGUE NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE
Travel to the barrier island to get a glimpse of an array of species — birds of prey, herons, egrets, songbirds and shorebirds — dotted across its sandy beaches, boggy marshes, sweeping grasslands and verdant forests. Pack bug spray; the mosquitoes are even more prevalent than the birds.
Open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through September, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. April and October, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. November through March. 8231 Beach Road, Chincoteague, Va. 757-336-6122. $10 per car.
KIPTOPEKE STATE PARK, VIRGINIA
If raptors get your heart fluttering, try this 562-acre park on the Eastern Shore. It features an elevated wooden viewing platform to provide an uninhibited view over the treetops. Cooper’s hawks, sharp-shinned hawks and broad-winged hawks are commonly seen during the migration period. If you’re lucky, you might catch a rare sighting of a swallow-tailed kite, zone-tailed hawk or gyrfalcon.
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. 3540 Kiptopeke Drive, Cape Charles, Va. 757-331-2267. $7 per car.
