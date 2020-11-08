Michael Hanyi fell in love with the Volkwagen Vanagon when a friend lent him his during a trip to Arizona. The ease of traveling and camping in the vintage vehicle was so appealing to Hanyi that he sold all his other project vehicles and bought one immediately.
His passion for the van led him to create the inaugural Maryland Vanagon Connection camping trip, which he held this past weekend at Brunswick Family Campground. About 30 vans showed up for the trip, which ran from Friday evening to Sunday morning.
“I’m more than happy with the result,” Hanyi, a Deale resident, said.
Many of the attendees already knew each other from prior Vanagon events in Pennsylvania, but some were just meeting for the first time.
Friends Jim Nolan, Brooke and John Breyer and Erin Gittings, for example, have been going to meetups for a few years. Their children, most of whom are 7 years old, have grown up together at the different events.
“It’s always a family thing,” Brooke Breyer said.
In pre-COVID times, attendees would usually bring some food to a big potluck.
That’s just one of the many things that make the meetups feel like a community. The campers also take bike rides together, visit breweries and talk lots of shop about their cars.
That’s what Scott Gregory loves about the cars — their intriguing mechanics. He actually makes his own products with his company Mansi Speed to help speed up the older vehicles and make them run smoother.
But he also loves their convenience. He’s been working from home for eight years and has essentially turned his van into a home office.
“Why not work in the van down by a river?” Gregory said.
Nolan and the Breyers agreed that camping in the Vanagon is superior to tent camping or RV camping due to its convenience. John Breyer said he likes how he can park the vehicle in a parking garage if he’s in a new city and then walk around on foot. Plus, room for two comfy beds doesn’t hurt.
“It’s like rolling with your house,” Nolan said. “It’s home. Home is where you park it.”
Mary and Brian Lee of Finksburg bought their van in January, unknowingly setting themselves up for a big pandemic project. Come March, they spent a lot of time in Facebook groups and internet forums where they could ask for help and guidance in getting the vehicle up to snuff.
At one point, Brian Lee said, they needed a specific part and another group member simply mailed it to them free of charge.
Although they’ve only been out and about with the van since July, they said they already feel like a part of the community. This was their first meetup.
“It was really exciting to pull in and see all the vans,” Mary Lee said.
That’s really what it’s all about, Hanyi said. While working on older cars is fun, he doesn’t see the appeal in having a fancy car just to drive around and get to and from places. With a van, he’s creating an experience.
“We actually go somewhere with the camper, and my wife and I enjoy the company there and the people,” Hanyi said. “So it’s not about the guy and his car, it’s about the family.”
