From the archives: Maryland Afield and Field & Stream were outdoor columns published in The Frederick News-Post in the 1950s to early 1960s and written by the late Lefty Kreh, world-renowned outdoorsman and fly fisher. Kreh, who was a Frederick native, began his outdoor columnist career at The News-Post. This Maryland Afield column published Sept. 29, 1965.
The basic difference between an experienced hunter and one who is a beginner at the trade is the old-timer who has a bag of tricks plus a knowledge of the game.
The latter is hard to transfer through the written word. But many of the tricks that make the hunting easier, more effective or just plain pleasant can be passed on to those newer at the game.
Take for example grouse hunting, where locating the fallen bird is always a problem. The experienced gunner learns to drop his bright colored red hat, or a handkerchief, where he made the shot.
Then in casting around looking for the fallen bird he can return to the position the shot was taken and the marker to reorient himself.
Many people have wondered how some of us frequently get doubles or triples on quail. It really isn’t as hard as it seems. The trick is not to shoot at the closest bird when they rise. Rather, select a bird much farther away, but still within easy range. By the time you have dropped it, the closest bird will still offer an easy target.
There is an old wives tale that says the longer the gun barrel, the greater the velocity of the shot. Not so. That was in the black powder days. But fast burning smokeless powders of today are actually consumed within the first 18 inches of the gun barrel of a shotgun. So, a gun of 24 or 25 inches delivers actually a faster shot charge than one, say of 30 inches.
Experts, arms companies and other informed persons claim that nearly all upland game is killed within 30 yards, most of it closer than that. Yet, most hunters want a full choke, or at least a modified barrel. These two choices are designed for long range shooting, which makes it more difficult due to a small pattern to hit game at close ranges, and tends to destroy the quarry shot at such a close distance. Without doubt the best single choke for the average hunter is an improved cylinder gun of about 26 inches in length.
Stuffing game into your hunting coat pocket is tough. Instead, slide your right hand inside the back pocket of the coat, grasp the head of the bird or animal and pull it within the game pocket. Much easier!
Deer hunters should carry an extra clip, loaded, in the pocket. Then if extra shots are needed it’s simply a matter of slipping the extra clip into the gun.
Putting on boots is a problem sometimes, they bind against the heel of the foot. All of this can be prevented and the shoe easy to put on. Simply hold a piece of silk stocking inside the rear of the boot at the back. Slide the foot in, then pull upward on the stocking and it will slide out easily.
Long ago I found out that grouse like their comforts, too. They don’t care for chilly mornings and cold afternoons. As a result they prefer to live, eat and rest on the southern or eastern slopes of mountains. That’s the place to hunt them, of course.
These are only a few of the many tips hunters gather during their careers to make the game more fun or productive. Talk to experienced hunters, and you’ll discover hundreds more.
