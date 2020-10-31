From the archives: Maryland Afield and Field & Stream were outdoor columns published in The Frederick News-Post in the 1950s to early 1960s and written by the late Lefty Kreh, world-renowned outdoorsman and fly fisher. Kreh, who was a Frederick native, began his outdoor columnist career at The News-Post. This Field & Stream column published Nov. 15, 1957.
A few duck hunters will employ the use of a sneak boat in their pursuit of these wily birds. This requires a special type of boat, or canoe, and thorough knowledge of how to handle it.
Sneak boating is only practical when the waters rise above normal from excessive rain. Then the ducks hide behind bushes along the bank to avoid the onrushing water and debris that races by. The hunter keeps his craft near the bushes so he can approach as close as possible unseen. One good feature to this type of hunting is the fact there is always some action. Another asset is the hunter can go to the ducks. If the birds are not flying, the decoy hunter will see few ducks. The man using the sneak boat will find the ducks as he floats along the banks.
Most duck hunters get their initiation at duck hunting over decoys. Many of them continue to employ this way of hunting the rest of their life. It has its advantages. Little risk is involved should the water be high and dangerous. A good caller who sets his decoys properly in a place ducks are known to frequent, has an excellent chance of bagging his limit of the web-feet.
There are many things that contribute to successful decoying. A knowledge of these essentials is necessary if the hunter who uses decoys expects to lure in many waterfowl.
First things first — hunt ducks where they normally spend their time. So many people place their decoys where THEY think is a good place for ducks to rest. Better put the decoys out where the ducks like to stay. This can be determined by observing the ducks sitting on the river as you fish in the summer or when you actually go out and look for ducks prior to the season.
Ducks on the water are constantly moving, and this causes a “V” in the water as their bodies break the surface as they move. When the decoys are put out they should be placed in the current. This will create a “V” around the body of the decoy and give movement to it as well. Short anchor strings on decoys give more action than long ones.
Decoys represent the specie of ducks the hunter is trying to lure in. The closer they simulate the natural ducks the more effective they will be. Decoys painted with a glossy paint or of poor coloring will not do a good job.
When ducks are alarmed, they tend to group tightly together. It goes without saying that decoys should never be placed in this manner.
Every duck hunter likes to fancy himself a good duck caller. Probably more ducks have been spared a death by gunfire due to the improper use of a call than the other decoying faults combined. If the nimrod is not an expert in using the call, he would do better to leave it home.
There are three calls necessary to lure ducks on the local creeks and rivers. They are the deep resonant quack of the drake, the highball and the feed chuckle. The highball is rarely used and then only to attract the duck’s attention. Ducks closer than 150 yards should never hear the highball. The quack and the feed chuckle are the only two used extensively. Under 150 yards, the feed chuckle and quack can be plainly heard. These are two calls used close-in and even then they should be used only to keep the ducks moving toward the decoys.
Bright red hats, clothing or the like are taboo in a duck blind. While deer cannot distinguish colors easily, this does not apply to waterfowl. Even a few bright empty shotgun shells will sometimes cause the wary birds to flare away. Camouflage clothing is good if the blind is not one that will conceal the hunter well.
[Camo] face masks will allow the caller to watch the ducks as they circle the decoys, making up their minds whether it’s safe to come in. Never look up at the ducks as they approach the decoys, if a [camo] face mask is not used. The human face reflects flashes of light like a mirror. Nothing will alarm the ducks more than this light reflection from a human face. While decoying will not always produce the ducks, it is a wonderful way to relax and forget the worries that plague everyone. And the most thrilling sight in all hunting of waterfowl is to watch ducks or geese as they flush the air from their wings, and come rocking in to give the hunter his quick chance before they are gone with dazzling speed.
(Editor’s note: The 2020-21 regular duck hunting seasons in Maryland are Nov. 14-27 and Dec. 15-Jan. 30. Visit www.dnr.maryland.gov for bag limits for the variety of ducks included in these seasons, or pick up a copy of the Maryland Guide to Hunting & Trapping 2020-2021.)
