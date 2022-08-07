About a dozen participants tore off pieces of yellow bread dough in a plastic bag and spread it around their maple tree branches at the Fox Haven Farm and Learning Center on Sunday. They went to a nearby small, dying fire and started pitching their sticks in the ground to where the dough was hovering close enough to bake but far away enough that it wouldn’t burn.

Though no flames were present, one could feel the heat of the former fire from two feet away. And the scent of baked bread quickly filled the air.

