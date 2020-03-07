My wife Fern and I recently spent five days on the island of Aruba.
A roughly five-hour plane ride from National Airport in Washington, D.C., the Caribbean island is relatively small, about 20 miles long and 6 miles wide, with warm weather, beaches and more.
There is no doubt that the beach was the most important part of our vacation. We spent a portion of each day in our shaded beach hut enjoying the blue green Caribbean Sea. The weather was near perfect with the breezes allowing us to enjoy the 80-degree weather and strong sun without sweltering. The warm weather escape was particularly enjoyable for us during the period in January when D.C. temperatures were in the 20s and 30s. Nevertheless, there were enough attractions outside of the beach to provide pleasant diversions when we tired of the beach.
THE WESTERN PART
We spent most of our time in Western Aruba, the location of most high rise hotels, the island’s capital and several of the sites.
California Lighthouse
Declared a national monument in 2014, the iconic landmark lighthouse is on the island’s northwest tip. The stone lighthouse was named after a merchant ship that sunk nearby in 1891 called the S.S. California. This tragedy led to the construction of the lighthouse. Built in 1910, it has been a famous Aruba attraction for decades. The lighthouse was restored in 2016.
The cost to enter the lighthouse and walk up the 150 steps to the top was $5. We ascended the winding stairs as they became narrower and narrower at the top. From the top of the lighthouse, we had a panoramic 360-degree view of the western portions of the island and the Caribbean Sea. Due to the high winds, it was difficult to walk around the top, even though it was protected by rails and Plexiglas. The lighthouse is about a 5 minute drive from the high rise hotels of Palm Beach.
Butterfly FarmThe charming Butterfly Farm is very close to the high rise Palm Beach hotels on JE Irausquin Boulevard. Fern and I had never before seen butterflies with such amazing colors and patterns. We saw free-flying butterflies in shades of blue, brown, yellow, black and white with all types of patterns (circles, stripes and other shapes). The farm is enclosed so the butterflies do not escape. The admission cost is $16 per adult and included a short guided tour. The admission price allows for a return visit.
Hundreds of butterflies and moths from around the world flutter about the spectacular tropical garden. The tour provided an entertaining look into the life cycle from egg to caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly. The guide showed us the “bars” throughout the gardens where the butterflies stop to eat orange slices. Although the farm is small in size, our visit was fun and informative. We also enjoyed talking with the farm’s friendly staff about life in Aruba for local residents.
Palm Beach
The beaches on Aruba are legendary! Aruba’s high rise hotels are along Palm Beach. This long sandy strip of beach has calm waters, palm trees and beautiful blue and green Caribbean Sea views. The white sand is power-fine and very comfortable to walk upon. A paved path parallel to the beach gave us the opportunity to leave the hotel and go on several exercise walks from one end of the beach to the other.
Palm Beach is the island’s most popular beach. Water sport activities, restaurants, beach bars and stores are along the 2-mile long beach area. The tangerine colored sunsets over this beach area are particularly striking.
Aloe factory tour
Aloe is an important product for Aruba. The island’s coat of arms features an aloe plant. Aruba’s desert-like environment intensifies the plant’s natural healing qualities. Aruba Aloe grows, harvests and processes aloe on site. The factory is a short drive from Palm Beach.
Aruba Aloe began in 1890 and it is the oldest aloe company in the world. The short tour of the outdoor plants, museum and factory is free. The tour guide showed us the processes of making and packaging aloe based skin care, hair and sun products. The tour began with a brief look at the fields and a demonstration on how aloe is cut. The tour included indoor rooms where aloe was cut, the testing lab, the filling room, packaging and storage. The English language tour was led by a local tour factory employee. The museum focuses on the domestication of the aloe plant, past and current products. The gift shop contains a wide variety of aloe products.
ORANJESTAD, THE CAPITAL
We spent one day in the island’s capital city. The capital is named for the House of Orange in the Netherlands. Aruba has been part of the Dutch community for 400 years.
The capital is easily explored on foot. Free parking was available in a lot near the high-end Renaissance Mall.
We particularly enjoyed walking along the palm-lined central thoroughfare with its pastel-painted buildings of typical Dutch design. The area reminded us of Amsterdam. The pedestrian-only main street (also known as Caya G.F. Getico Croes) is lined with boutique shops and restaurants. Although a trolley goes along this street, it was not running on the day we were in town.
Historic Fort Zoutman
Fort Zoutman was built in 1796 by the Dutch army and is one of the island’s oldest structures. The historic fort played an important role in local skirmishes between British and Curacao troops in 1803. The Willem III tower was added on the west side of the fort in 1868 to serve as a lighthouse. The tower was named after the Dutch monarch of that time period, but no longer serves as a lighthouse. Since 1983, the fort has been used as historical museum and the lighthouse is now a clock tower. The small museum displays island artifacts and showcases the island’s history and development within its three rooms. The fort was named after a Dutch Rear Admiral, Johan Zoutman. Admission costs $5 per adult.
Walking tour
The Aruba Cultural Downtown Walking Tour departs at 9:15 a.m. several days per week. The cost is $39 and the tour lasts about 2½ hours. During the tour, we tasted two local snacks and visited many local landmarks, monuments and one museum. The guides shared many fascinating stories on the island’s rich history and culture.
We toured the City Hall and Parliament Building, and saw several Blue Horse sculptures and other statues and monuments.
Jewish sites
The history of the Jews in Aruba dates back to the 16th century. However, the Jewish population has always been small. In 1962, the Beth Israel Synagogue opened. We stopped by to view the outside of the synagogue building, but it was closed on that Monday. The outside of the building contains a number of decorative Jewish stars on windows and a menorah. The Jewish community consists primarily of immigrants and numbers around 100.
The Anne Frank statue is in Queen Wilhemina Park on L.G. Smith Boulevard.
The bronze statue was created by Dutch artist Joep Coppens in the Netherlands. The statute was unveiled on June 12, 2011, the anniversary of the birth of Anne Frank. The dramatic little statue shows Anne barefoot and looking toward the sky with her head back and her hands bound.
THE CENTER OF THE ISLAND
Several attractions in the middle of the island are about a 20 minute drive from Palm Beach.
Ayo rock formations
The massive boulders are somewhat of a mystery, as they do not match the island’s geological makeup. You can climb to the top of these monolithic rock boulders. The unusual boulders were once considered a sacred site by the island’s original inhabitants. The setting is very tranquil, surrounded by large cacti. Across from the rock formations, there is a now defunct children’s park. There is no specific parking lot, but we were able to park right by the entrance to the formations. They can’t be missed, as the formations rise out of an area that is otherwise flat and sandy. The formations are in the direction of Ayo village.
Mount Hooiberg Peak with views
The haystack mountain is named for its shape, as it looks like a stack of hay. The mountain can be seen from all over the island. The 541 foot peak lies inland just past the international airport. This mountain is a dormant volcanic formation. It is the second highest elevation in Aruba, but looks even higher due to the surrounding flat landscape. A depiction of Mount Hooiberg is on the island’s coat of arms.
We climbed the 600 wide and long concrete steps to the top for views of the central part of the island. The steps are steep and there is a railing to hold onto for the top series of steps only. On the top there are radio antennas and two small commercial buildings. There is a small gazebo at the mid-point for a rest stop. The climb is a great workout and should be done at the beginning or end of the day when the sun is not as strong. The climb reminded us of our ascent and descent up the Great Wall of China near Beijing. The stairs are in some disrepair, so we took out time going up and down.
Ostrich Farm
The farm contains about 20 emus and 20 ostriches. An English language tour was included in the price of admission ($14 per adult). Everything you ever wanted to know about the world’s largest and heaviest living birds, the ostriches, and the emus, the second largest birds, can be found at this farm. At the entrance, a large palm thatched roof houses a gift souvenir shop and a small restaurant café. The café offers ostrich and emu omelets made from non-viable eggs. The farm is located at Matividiri Road number 57 in the direction of the now destroyed (by nature) natural bridge. During the tour, Fern and I were both allowed to hand feed the ostriches out of metal bowls. We went with the guide around a loop on a dirt path as she told us facts about both species. The thatched entrance area contained several interesting wood crafts made by local artists. Large beautiful cacti are scattered throughout the farm. The guide pointed out several ostrich eggs due to hatch.
DiningWe enjoyed one dinner at the Local Fish Aruba restaurant in Palm Beach. In the South Beach Centre Mall, the restaurant features both indoor and outdoor patio dining options. The fresh whole red snapper entrée was delicious! The entrée came with a choice of homemade sauces and two side orders. For one side dish, we chose funchi, a local corn meal favorite. Prices were reasonable and the service was prompt and friendly. They buy their fish from local fishermen.
Within the Hilton Aruba, Oscar’s Market offers a wide variety of drinks, sandwiches and salads during most of the day and evening. Seating is available outside the market. We enjoyed several types of sandwiches and salads. The food was fresh and the prices were reasonable.
Also within the Hilton, Gilligan’s Seafood Shack offers a limited menu at both lunch and dinner time. The restaurant is located beachside and has great views of the Caribbean Sea and Palm Beach. We particularly enjoyed the grouper sandwich at lunch time and the salad options. For a hotel restaurant, the prices were average. The service was very prompt and friendly. In the evenings, we listened to musical entertainment of a high quality. Sunset views from Gilligan’s were very colorful.
