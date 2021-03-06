It’s not your imagination. Wildland fires are getting worse and more intense each year.
In 2020, there were about 57,000 wildfires in the U.S. compared to 50,477 in 2019, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. More than 10.3 million acres were burned in 2020, compared to 4.7 million acres in 2019. While Maryland was spared the heartbreaking fires that burned wildland from Australia to California last year, we also witness wildland fires, mainly in early spring and late fall.
The Maryland Forest Service responds to an average of 325 wildfires a year that burn more than 3,200 acres of forest, brush and grasses, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website. Fire departments respond to over 5,000 wildfire incidents per year.
Naturally occurring fires are rare and create opportunities for growth, renewal and biodiversity. However, in Maryland today, 97 percent of all wildfires are caused by humans. Our leading causes of wildfires are improper debris or outdoor burning that ignites an average of 28 percent of the fires each year. Arson, the second leading cause, accounts for around 23 percent of ignitions.
Other causes include inadequate equipment use, children playing with fire, smoking, campfires, poorly discarded ashes and embers, fireworks, railroads and other miscellaneous ignitions from sources such as downed power lines.
Continuously expanding Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) areas, where homes are built close to or inside a forest, unfortunately have also dramatically increased the amount of negligently ignited wildland fires.
Once ignited, fires develop according to three factors: fuel, which determines the intensity of the fire; weather, such as wind and humidity which control the speed of the spread; and topography, as fires spread faster on slopes.
Most Maryland fires are surface fires that burn fallen leaves, trees and branches, also known as “hardwood litter.” Underneath this debris we usually find a layer of decomposing leaves and humus, called “duff.” Sometimes, during very dry periods, the duff can catch fire and smolder for weeks or months, causing smoke problems, and igniting additional flames. The intensity of the fires increases in areas with dense fine fuels, such as tall grasses, around agriculture and marshes, or in resinous evergreens forests.
While we rarely have tree-crown fires in Maryland, evergreen overstories can burn like a torch in dry conditions with high wind.
New chapter in forest management
As the weather patterns change, traditional forest management to prevent fires is also being examined. In some cases, practices that remove dead material through forest thinning, burning, duff removal, dead tree removals, etc. can promote new lush growth and dramatically reduce a forest’s fire potential. In other cases, retaining complex old-growth forest and rain forests that offer mature canopy trees and complex understories, can hold 300 billion tons of carbon and are the greatest repositories of biodiversity on the planet. These must be preserved intact. Whether or not to implement forest management practices is therefore dependent on many variables like the forest makeup, accessibility, prevailing climatic conditions and surrounding population density.
Maryland’s forests are mostly temperate or deciduous dominated by broad-leaf tree species like oaks, maples and tulip poplars, often referred to as hardwoods. The Frederick County Forestry Board endorses the management of our forests to maintain and improve the health of native trees and vegetation, and to restore ecosystems’ health and productivity to our forests. A lot of the hardwood litter in our forests is due to invasive species such as the emerald ash borer killing ash trees and the gypsy moth, which killed thousands of oaks.
Typical forest management in Maryland includes salvage-harvest of forests that have succumbed to invasive species; removing laddering fuels by cutting lower dead pine-branches to avoid campground fires quickly spreading to treetops; removal of invasive vegetation; and prescribed fires, which may be necessary for thinning, to prevent uncontrollable fires and to open seeds (cones) for pollination, thus renewing the forest.
The art and science of prescribed fires
These prescribed fires are an art as much as a science, and should only be ignited by professional Wildland Firefighters. Humidity, wind speed and direction, smoke dispersion, air temperature and other parameters are constantly changing, and adjustments must be made accordingly.
The timing of controlled burns and how they are applied influence how habitats respond and how plants and wildlife use that habitat. The seasons, intensity, ignition type, frequency and scale of the burns all depend on the specific property and the desired management objectives.
Prescribed fires are also typically used to prepare for afforestation. The planting of new forests can, in turn, draw down carbon and slow climate change while supporting biodiversity, addressing human needs for firewood, food and medicine, as well as providing essential services such as flood and drought protection.
Yes, forest management is adapting to new climate conditions. But, while even Smokey Bear has modernized by taking to Twitter, his message from 50 years may be even more relevant today:“You wouldn’t want bears to be careless with fire in your home, so don’t be careless in theirs.”
For more information, visit Frederick.Forestryboard.org.
