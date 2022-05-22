There was no shying from the heavy humidity and 90-degree weekend temperatures at the fourth annual Maryland Iron Festival hosted by the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society in Thurmont.
Festival organizers actually turned up the heat.
The Historical Society partnered with Keystone Iron Works, a nonprofit organization based at Shepherd University in West Virginia, to host the first iron pour at Catoctin Furnace since 1903. Keystone Iron Works co-Director Kay Dartt said that her organization melts donated old radiators with coke, a high-carbon fuel, for their iron programming.
This weekend’s pour was not at the village’s historical furnace, but rather down the road. Using a furnace that was miniature by comparison, Dartt heated the interior of the furnace until it reached 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
In front of a crowd that she said was shoulder-to-shoulder, Dartt poured molten iron into tiles that festival attendees used to carve shapes and designs.
“That’s the spectacle,” she said. “If you’ve got molten iron, you gotta put it somewhere.”
The iron pour took place Saturday, so Dartt spent much of her time Sunday cleaning and transporting the furnace and tile materials back to the arts, science, engineering and technology-focused FASTEnER Lab she manages at Shepherd University.
After the inaugural Maryland Iron Festival in 2019, the event went virtual in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, said Elizabeth Comer, president of the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society. The festival was formerly the Spring in the Village, a smaller festival centered on the arrival of springtime.
The iron pour was one of a number of events and activities that were part of this year’s Iron Festival.
The weekend featured blacksmithing demonstrations, hands-on casting and molding, live music, guided hikes in nearby Catoctin Mountain Park and more.
Festival-goers also visited the Museum of the Iron Worker, which features a number of artifacts from the furnace and information about its dark past. Shackles forged in the furnace and used on the hands and feet of enslaved workers are among the museum’s items.
The museum includes facial reconstructions of two people who were enslaved at the Catoctin Furnace — a woman who experts estimate was 35 years old when she died and a boy believed to have been about 15.
The facial reconstructions are part of the Historical Society’s efforts to expand people’s understanding of the role that enslaved African Americans played in the area’s iron industry.
Rhonda Tessier learned about the Historical Society, its mission and the festival in 2019 at an event in Myersville that Comer spoke at. Tessier said she was impressed by the Historical Society’s mission to preserve the stories of the slaves at Catoctin Furnace and the remarkable, back-breaking iron work that they did.
“That gave me hope,” Tessier said. “A lot of hope.”
Tessier, who is now a member of the Historical Society, said she felt “a sense of being” when she moved to her current home near Gambrill State Park 18 years ago.
She would later learn that her great-great-great-great grandparents — Henrietta Wills, born in 1832, and Godfrey Wills, born in 1810 — were enslaved in Maryland.
Tessier is unsure exactly where and when her family members were enslaved, with one exception. She knows that Henrietta was enslaved on the White Marsh plantation in Bowie when she was 7 years old.
Sunday was Tessier’s first time attending the annual Maryland Iron Festival, and when asked about the emotions she felt being at Catoctin Furnace, she said she was proud.
“It’s actually a source of pride,” Tessier said. “What they’re doing here is uncovering the good work that [the enslaved ironworkers] did.”
