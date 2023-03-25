Bike drive
Tracey Athey, left, and Ryder Brightwell disassemble a bike to prepare it for shipping during the Bike for the World bike drive at the Brook Hill United Methodist Church in Frederick on Saturday.

Bikes of many colors and sizes trickled into the Brook Hill United Methodist Church's recreation room in Frederick on Saturday with one common purpose: to provide a reliable source of transportation to someone without one.

Each of the more than 50 bikes collected in partnership with the Rockville-based organization Bikes for the World was destined for Rwanda and Madagascar.

