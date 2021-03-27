Mike Kay, distinguished Forester with the Maryland Forest Service and executive secretary of the Frederick County Forestry Board, received the prestigious National Tree Farm Inspector of the Year Award for 2020 during the annual meeting of the American Tree Farm Program conducted in a virtual setting this year. This was the first time this award came to Maryland in the 82 years that Tree Farm Program has been in existence.
A Tree Farm is a privately owned forest that is 10 acres in size or larger, managed for multiple benefits. This requires a land certification program in which forest owners must meet national standards and guidelines, develop a written management plan and pass periodic inspections for compliance. Kay easily ranked as the most productive inspector, completing 62 Tree Farm inspections in 2020, totaling 17,405 acres, about half of the 122 tree farms registered in Frederick County. Frederick County has the most registered Tree Farms in Maryland.
Frederick County’s Tree Farms represent 15 percent of all the tree farms in Maryland and 17 percent of the state’s woodland acreage. Tree Farms are on the rise globally. A Tree Farm can consist of newly planted land or well-established forest. There are two Tree Farms in Frederick County that have been certified for more than 50 years. Managed well, Tree Farms and other forested tracts can restore soil, sequester carbon, provide wildlife habitat, enhance water quality, purify the air, provide forest products, and be an area for recreation.
Kay also received the Gold Hard Hat Award, having enrolled a total of 188 new Tree Farms over his 33-year career. Sponsored by the American Tree Farm System, this national award honors Tree Farm inspectors who give of their time to inspect Tree Farms and work to educate landowners and the public of the benefits of sustainable forestry. He annually recognizes deserving landowners with the Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year Award, which fell out in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Kay has been with the Maryland Forest Service, part of the Department of Natural Resources, for more than three decades, working mostly in Frederick County. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Forestry from Virginia Tech. He is a Maryland Registered Professional Forester and a Certified Arborist from the International Society of Arboriculture. He stands out for his impressive knowledge about forestry, his commitment to landowners, his continued dedication to Frederick County, his humble kindness, and quiet sense of humor.
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship, and sustainable use of forest resources and urban landscapes. Visit frederick.forestryboard.org for information on the board’s programs, events and resources.
