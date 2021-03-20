Frederick County Forestry Board member Tom Anderson received the Mel Noland Award at the annual spring statewide meeting of forestry boards on March 9. A trained environmental scientist, Anderson also completed the Maryland Forest Conservation and Management Training courses at the University of Maryland in 2017 and he is the longest tenured member of the Frederick County Forestry Board, serving 29 years.
Mike Kay, executive secretary to the board and Maryland State Forester, nominated Anderson for many reasons: he served on the board’s executive committee for many years as vice chair and treasurer; he helped developed the popular Nature Notes newspaper column and newsletter; and he planned and hosted numerous workshops and trainings on everything from invasive species to wood technology. He was instrumental in developing the arboretum at the South Frederick Elementary School and assists with the Maryland Big Tree Program tree measurements. Contributing his experience as a former environmental scientist, he also actively inspects proposed logging sites, conducts evaluations of the use of trees for improving and maintaining the purity of our soil and water resources, operates a certified Tree Farm, and serves on Frederick County’s Sustainability Commission and most recently on the Climate Emergency Mobilization Work Group.
The Mel Award is named after Mel Noland (1921-2010), a longtime Forestry Board member from Baltimore County. He was a tireless volunteer for forest education, and tree planting efforts. The award is given to deserving Forestry Board members who are nominated by their board or other entities. In the past, the Frederick County Forestry Board has nominated Steve Thrasher, Ginny Brace and Tyson Rose.
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship, and sustainable use of forest resources and urban landscapes. The board informs the public and vigorously advocates for local, regional and national forest ecosystems. Visit frederick.forestryboard.org for information on our programs, events and resources.
