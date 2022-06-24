B ruce Jett of Myersville said he can only describe the terrain in the Baja 500 as “driving on the moon.”
Jett, 57, and his longtime buddy Steve Beard, 64, of Frederick, had the chance to live out a dream they’ve had for 15 years by participating in the off-road motorsport race in Mexico along the Baja California Peninsula.
Jett and Beard came in third place in the Pro Stock UTV category on June 4 in the Baja 500. The race is one of four sanctioned by SCORE (Southern California Off-Road Enthusiasts) International in Mexico each year that gathers upwards of 250-plus riders from all over the world to compete.
The Baja 500 is a 500-mile course over some of the roughest countryside, making it one of the most dangerous races in North America, along with the main race, the Baja 1000. The sheer danger of the race and the fact that the gearheads wanted to have an experience that tested their mechanic skills along with physically and mentally stretching them are just some of the reasons why they wanted to take on the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
But there was a lot of discussion before pulling the trigger and making the trip a reality.
“When we were talking about it, I said, ‘You know, most people would just talk about it. Let’s just do it,’” Beard said.
Planning started in January. Forget the logistics of getting there; they needed to find something to race in first.
Jett credits the help from more experienced crew for getting them set up with the correct and safe equipment. Including the off-road vehicle they were in. They drove what was similar to a Polaris off-road vehicle but set up with special protective cages. They “beefed up the suspension and turned it into a semi-little race car,” Jett said. “The first time in this thing was a week before the race. Steve and I had never raced in our life — ever.”
Jett said he and Beard had one goal in mind: “In all honesty, at our age, we just wanted to finish.”
They just wanted to survive driving “the most ungodly forsaken terrain on the planet,” Beard said. “It’s pretty much a good challenge.”
In addition to the rough terrain, they had to withstand soaring temperatures of 100 degrees, as well as pushing their senses and driving skills during the 20 hours required to finish.
“You’re running these cliffs in pitch dark with the headlights of the car,” Jett said. “You’re running fast for part of it, and you’re rock crawling at the other. Just anything that you could think of in that Baja race is thrown at you.”
Beard recalled facing desert, goat paths, cliffsides, creekbeds and mountain runs. “It covers everything you can do in a four-wheel drive in one race,” he said.
With a 50% attrition rate, the lucky few who actually complete the race get a finishing medal. Jett and Beard were excited when they realized they had crossed the line before the cut-off time and that they would receive a medal. But immediately, they needed to rest and rehydrate after the grinding race.
They didn’t get to rest for long.
“We laid down for about an hour and a half and woke up to a phone call that told us that we had placed on the podium in third place,” Jett said.
Beard said it was amazing because some people have driven the race for years and have never finished, let alone got on the podium.
Jett said he couldn’t have done it with anyone except Beard, who he’s known for 30 years. Although they might not have done any off-road racing before, the pair have been riding Harley-Davidsons for years together on road trips.
“Bruce is one of those guys who you trust your life with — and you have to trust the guy you’re in the car with, because your life is in his hands,” Beard said. “You’re blasting through the mountains at 70 miles an hour. You got to trust him.”
They took turns driving and navigating throughout the competition, and Beard said it was a lot of fun.
Although they were novices in the race, they had the technical experience to help them. Both come from mechanical backgrounds. Jett runs Mountain Motors in Myersville. Beard is retired from running a wholesale car dealership, and he has a degree in aircraft maintenance and is toying with finishing his engineering degree.
Jett admitted at their age it was nice to find something exciting to do that shook up their routine. “That was probably one of the toughest things I’ve done in my life, and it turned out to be one of the most exciting at the same time,” he said.
Beard wouldn’t have changed a thing about the trip or the race itself. “I like going out into the unknown. It’s challenging. It’s mysterious. It’s exciting,” he said. “Not knowing makes an investment. That’s what actually makes it more of an adventure is the fact that you don’t really know what you’re getting into. And we sure didn’t know what we were getting into.”
And when it comes to fulfilling a dream or hanging back, Beard said to always go for it and don’t let naysayers hold you back.
“Most people’s worst enemy is themselves,” he added.
They said their biggest support system were their wives, Via Jett and Terri Beard, along with their family.
As for taking on the Baja 500 again, Jett said there’s a good chance of that.
“We gotta clear that with the wives. That’s gonna be the deciding factor,” he said with a laugh. “But I could definitely see us heading back. I can honestly see us heading back to Mexico next year.”
