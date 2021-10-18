Frederick County government recently recognized its Sustainability Award winners from the past two years in a virtual ceremony.
The eight winners included people and organizations chosen by the county's Sustainability Commission for leadership, innovation and success in sustainability, according to a news release.
Winners from 2020 included:
- Commercial: Key City Compost for leading environmentally progressive waste management efforts and founding the county's first commercial composting business.
- Individual: Joyce Tuten for being a passionate climate change educator and advocate, and a member of the Middletown Sustainability Committee.
- Nonprofit: ReStore of Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County for offering a place to donate and resell furnishings, and for using proceeds to provide homes to low-income families.
- Student: Ember Carrera for being a waste diversion advocate and pioneering a waste management initiative with students at Urbana High School to divert compost, liquids and recycling from the landfill.
Among those awarded for 2021 were:
- Commercial: District Farms for using a breakthrough, computer-controlled hydroponic growing system for leafy greens to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, lower water use by 95 percent compared to conventionally-grown leafy greens, and omit pesticides and herbicides.
- Individual: Jake Romanell for leading numerous New Market green efforts as a resident and Town Council member, and for fostering community engagement. Results of his efforts include an electric vehicle charging station at Town Hall, a pond conversion project that purifies stormwater runoff and increases tree cover, safe walking trails, a New Market Girl Scout compost bin project, and rain barrel and composting workshops.
- Nonprofit: Frederick Arts Council’s Sky Stage for transforming a boarded pre-Revolutionary War building in downtown Frederick into building-scale public art and a center for arts and culture.
- Student: Jordan Heyrend for creating and leading a project to collect old coats and jackets and distribute them to those in need in the county.
More information about the county's Sustainability Commission can be found at frederickcounty.gov/FCSC.
