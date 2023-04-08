As 7-year-old Josiah Leibowitz stared at his fishing line from a perch at the edge of Whittier Lake on Saturday, he noticed sporadic nibbles on the worm-baited hook at the other end.
Tiny ripples spread across the water's surface from the epicenter of Josiah's bobber. They disappeared, then appeared once more.
"They're playing with me!" Josiah shouted.
Josiah's mother, Brooke Leibowitz, looked on as her son tried to predict when the fish would bite next so he could yank the line and hook the fish's mouth.
Josiah's bobber stayed idle, and Leibowitz decided to give him a piece of advice.
"You have to lead it like a cat with a toy," Leibowitz said.
Shortly after, the bobber sank beneath the surface and Josiah reeled in his line with intensity.
What the roughly 3-inch sunfish Josiah caught lacked in size was made up by another metric.
The fish was Josiah's fourth, and he was in the lead for the most fish caught halfway into the fifth annual Frederick Parks and Recreation Department's Youth Fishing Rodeo, where young anglers compete to see who can catch the most or biggest fish.
"I'm a fish master now!" Josiah said.
The fishing rodeo is an initiative from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and is put on by local sponsors across the state.
Although this year's Frederick fishing rodeo was at Whittier Lake, the city typically holds it at Baker Park's Culler Lake, according to Sean Poulin, Superintendent of the city Parks and Recreation Department.
Poulin said the fishing rodeo is intended to get kids interested in fishing and the outdoors, which is why the city provides rodeo attendees with fishing rods and equipment to borrow if they don't have their own. A couple rods were also given out to keep throughout the competition, raffled away to lucky anglers.
"This might very well be the first time they've ever fished, so we have staff around and help them out a little," Poulin said. "The very first time is always an awesome experience."
Elsewhere along Whitter Lake on Saturday morning was Delaney Curran, a program coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department.
Curran and 4-year-old Aria Loftus were holding small neon-colored nets and wading in a shallow outlet to the lake, flipping over rocks and looking for tiny aquatic creatures underneath.
Along with learning about and catching the larger trout, bass and sunfish stocked in Whittier Lake, rodeo attendees also learned about the small macroinvertebrates that serve as the backbone of the lake's ecosystem.
"If you're able to find a lot of these creatures, it shows that a body of water is healthier," Curran said. "So it's nice that we're finding all of these crayfish because it means the lake is fairly healthy, which is good for such a suburban area."
Aria shouted with glee after she pulled in her net and found crayfish inside, walking them over with Curran to drop into a bucket.
Meanwhile, Josiah was on to his fifth fish, still striving for the day's record. He was guided by his uncle, Brent Ward, who helped streamline Josiah's casts by preparing worms and giving Josiah advice.
Alongside both of them was Josiah's 12-year-old sister, Ocean, who was going for her own record. But when Josiah reeled in his sixth fish, another small sunfish, his place at the top of the rodeo's leaderboard was secured. Ocean helped Josiah remove the hook from the sunfish's mouth and threw it back in the water.
At 12:00 p.m. Poulin announced through a microphone that the two-hour rodeo had concluded. Josiah went up to collect his award from Poulin, a golden statue of a flopping fish, then reflected on the day's fun.
"I'm really excited 'cause it's rare for a 7-year-old" to win, Josiah said.
Ocean had her own thoughts about the day, complete with an appropriately fishing-related pun.
"I like fishing because it's very scenic, and it kind of just helps me unwind," she said.
