Frederick native Bernard “Lefty” Kreh is one of two individuals to receive the Maryland Sport Fishery Advisory Commission’s inaugural lifetime achievement award. Baltimore County resident Kenneth Lewis was also recognized.
Kreh, who died in 2018, was a world-renowned fly fisherman and conservationist, and a leading face and voice in the Maryland angling community for decades. The posthumous award will be presented to Kreh’s family.
“Lefty was very helpful to me as a fly fisherman, and as a commissioner and chair of the Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission,” said John Neely, Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission chairman.
As a youngster and adult, Kreh fished the waters of the Monocacy and Potomac rivers. He fished with U.S. presidents, royalty and celebrities. He fished all around the world, and he’s still known all around the world. Kreh (1925-2018) grew up in Frederick.
In a 2002 interview with The Frederick News-Post, Kreh said he had quite a reputation as a Potomac River bass fisherman in the 1940s. That’s how he met Baltimore Sun sports editor Joe Brooks, who introduced him to fly fishing. And the rest, as they say, is history.
Kreh pioneered many of the techniques and fly patterns now used by saltwater fly fishers. His Lefty’s Deceiver may be the best-known saltwater fly pattern in the world. His books have taught many sportsmen the how-to’s of casting, knot-tying and more about fly fishing.
Outdoor writer Dan Neuland, who writes the Today’s Sportsman column for The News-Post and was a friend of Lefty’s, wrote in a 2018 tribute column that after Lefty graduated from Frederick High School in 1942, he entered the Army in 1943, served for three years and earned five battle stars while fighting in the Battle of the Bulge. After his discharge from the Army, Kreh worked at Fort Detrick before his career as an outdoor writer.
His writing career began at The News-Post where he wrote two outdoor columns in the 1950s and ‘60s, Maryland Afield and Out of Doors with Field & Stream.
The other award recipient, Lewis was recognized for his support of fishing education and of the Chesapeake Bay’s health and restoration. Lewis’ achievement was highlighted at the commission’s October meeting.
Lewis said he was honored by the recognition. “For the past 25 years I’ve worked with wonderful people in conservation and policy,” he said.
The Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award was established by the commission to honor individuals who have provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research or other meaningful contributions that benefit recreational fishing in Maryland.
The commission is accepting nominations for the 2021 award, with a deadline of Jan. 31. For more information or to make a nomination, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov and click the Fishing tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.