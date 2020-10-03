From the archives: The Drumming Log is a column that published in The Frederick News-Post from 1965 to 2006 and was written by local outdoorsman and columnist Jim Gilford. This column originally published Oct. 27, 1967, and has been edited for space.
The Clarion County section of Pennsylvania lies deep in the Allegheny Plateau. Mixed stands of oak, beech and hickory sprawl across the rolling countryside and spread like fingers between fields of standing corn.
And with food and cover to their liking here, squirrels are usually plentiful. Most of them are grays but a few are fox squirrels.
So, when Pennsylvania’s early small game, season opens, the area becomes a squirrel hunter’s delight. And besides the promise of good hunting, there’s an added attraction for the squirrel clan.
This Plateau country is a black squirrel stronghold. So much so that in some of the squirrel woods blacks outnumber grays. These blacks are a color phase of the gray squirrel. And except for their fur, which is usually soot black in color, they’re like a gray squirrel in size, behavior and habit.
I spent a few days here gunning for grouse and squirrel and bowhunting for deer. All are in season at the same time [in 1967].
But it was a mess of squirrels I had in mind as I settled on an old oak stump near the edge of a small woodlot. A short distance beyond lay a field of standing corn. From the number of leaf nests high in nearby trees, I was certain that the field of uncut corn was an open cupboard for a colony of squirrels. After spending most of the day hunting for grouse, the chance to out-wait a couple of corn picking squirrels came as a welcome change.
It was late afternoon, the time of day when squirrels start to stir about in search of their evening meal. A gentle breeze rattled the dry stalks of corn and tugged at the leaves on the trees.
Then there was a movement that was out of step with the afternoon breeze. A squirrel had left its leaf nest in a nearby beech and was limb-hopping toward the cornfield. It was a black and it moved like a dark shadow through the treetops.
The echo of my shot had scarcely died away when I spied a second black as it slid from the side of a young oak and dropped to the forest floor. Before I could move, it disappeared around the far side of a wild cherry.
When next I saw it, it was sitting in the shade of its own tail in a fork of the same tree. And when I laid it beside the first, they looked like peas from the same pod — both males and coal black.
Although grays share the same woods, only blacks showed up to feed on the corn that afternoon.
When the country was first settled, black squirrels were far more common than grays. And while blacks are still plentiful in areas of the North, like the Allegheny Plateau, they’re seldom seen in the South, even where grays are common.
Blacks, grays and even whites may be born in the same litter. What it is that keeps the black color phase of the gray squirrel out of the Southland isn’t known.
There’s a black color phase in fox squirrels, too, but black fox squirrels, while common in the South, are seldom found in the North.
Whatever the reason, the Allegheny Plateau of Western Pennsylvania is still a hangout for black squirrels. And as long as it is, it’ll remain a squirrel hunter’s delight.
