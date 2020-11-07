From the archives: The Drumming Log is a column that published in The Frederick News-Post from 1965 to 2006 and was written by local outdoorsman and columnist Jim Gilford. This column originally published Nov. 21, 1973, and has been edited for space.
Hunting bunnies without a beagle is in the same league as eating toast without butter, as far as I’m concerned. I’ve had a few good days of walking up cottontails without a hound, but I can’t remember very many of them. So I guess that’s why I don’t generate much enthusiasm over the prospect of gunning for rabbits without a dog.
And that’s why, when my Dad and my oldest son, Jim, decided to spend an afternoon last weekend hunting rabbits without a beagle I had a hard time working up any interest in their plans. We were in western Pennsylvania, where my folks live, and there was more than an inch of new, wet snow on the ground.
Our original plans were to spend the day hunting grouse and squirrel. But much to our disappointment, we found that both are scarce there this year, a fact that we confirmed by a morning of hard hunting in what usually is good grouse and squirrel cover.
The plan to hunt rabbits hatched later while we were eating lunch. Dad suggested it. He had trimmed and thinned out a stand of pine along one of the fields, piling the trimmings up carefully to make shelter for rabbits. No one had hunted there, he told us, and with a wet snow on the ground, there should be lots of rabbits using the brush piles to get out of the weather.
Before I could squelch the thought, the plan was set.
The stand of pine lay in a wide swath separating a large woodlot and a field of still standing corn. The pines had been neatly trimmed well above head height and the excess branches lay in neat piles near the trees. Between the rows of trees, grass, goldenrod and briers had grown up during the summer and there were rabbit tracks everywhere.
The first cottontail of the afternoon I almost stepped on because of inattention. It was bedded down beneath a tangle of limbs and not at all eager, even with my clumsy approach, to leave his hideout for a safer spot.
“Here’s one,” I called to Jim. “Come over and put him out.” The rabbit never batted an eye as Jim walked up beside me.
The cottontail bounded out of its bed when Jim kicked the brush that sheltered it. But instead of tearing off at a blazing clip, it sprinted for about 20 feet and then came to a dead stop. Surprised by the move and not wanting to hit the rabbit at close range, Jim started to lower his shotgun. And at the same moment, the rabbit took off again, in high gear. It was lost in the goldenrod and briers before he could recover and get off a shot.
If the rest of them sit that tight, it might not be so bad after all, I thought to myself as we resumed our inspection of the brush piles. The second rabbit, like the first, was keeping out of the snow under another pile of tree trimmings. But he had more get-up-and-go and wasn’t about to wait around until a crowd gathered.
After a couple of hours of hunting, we had put out better than a dozen cottontails from the small swath of pine. And all but three of them had waited for us to kick them out of their beds. A good beagle — even a bad one — would have had a circus.
But hound or no hound, it turned out to be a fine afternoon. We took four rabbits, which was all we wanted for the table, and then quit with more cover still to hunt.
The experience has changed my slant on the business of hunting rabbits without a hound. Without a beagle, it’s still a different ball game, sure enough. But under the right conditions, like those we found that weekend, I won’t have any trouble working up an interest in trying it again.
[Editor’s Note: In Maryland, the 2020 rabbit season opens Nov. 7 and continues through Feb. 27, 2021. The bag limit is four per day. For licensing and other information on hunting in Maryland, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.]
